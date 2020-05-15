Nibley city shares the concerns about green waste collection referred to in the May 11, 2020, letter to the editor submitted by Amanda Castillo entitled, “Townspeople abusing Nibley green waste site.” Overfilling of green waste bins, dumping waste on the ground near the bins and disposing of other types of refuse in the bins have been problems throughout the county. This is one of the factors that influenced the Cache County Solid Waste Advisory Board (SWAB) to curtail the service, as referenced in a March 3, 2020, letter from Logan City, which informed Nibley and other cities throughout the county of the new schedule for green waste site pickups. Solid waste collection services throughout Cache County are governed by the SWAB and provided by Logan city’s Environmental Department.
The letter from the Logan City Environmental Department stated the following: “Instead of operating green waste drop sites season long, Logan City Environmental Department will provide containers in the spring and fall to accommodate seasonal green waste needs. Containers will be placed at your green waste drop site from April 6th through May 1st and then again from October 5th through November 1st for no charge. For more than 20 years Logan City Environmental Department has been able to provide this service for your community at no charge. Unfortunately, when we evaluated growth, misuse of drop sites such as contamination and frequent use by commercial entities, and escalating costs to provide free drop site service from April to November we were led to the conclusion that we no longer have personnel, equipment, or funding to keep up with the demand for this program.”
Nibley city was not consulted prior to being notified of this change. However, the SWAB is composed of elected officials and citizens from throughout the county. We agree that misuse by commercial landscapers and residents, including residents of other cities who also dumped green waste at Nibley’s drop site, led to extra work and time-consuming cleanups. Nibley has spent significant resources on helping Logan environmental employees with frequent cleanups of the site and was contemplating staffing the site prior to being told the service would be curtailed. In response to problems at the site, Nibley city has expended significant resources to improve it. Nibley spent more than $10,000 to construct the current drop site, which was built to facilitate easier dumping into the bins from residents’ pickup trucks. Nibley city also budgeted $10,000 last year to install high resolution security cameras and to run electricity and internet to the site to support the cameras.
In reference to the concern about the frequency of pickups, when the green waste site was open, waste was usually picked up daily. Nibley has requested more frequent pickups of the green waste when that was not frequent enough. Unfortunately, the Logan Environmental Department often informed us that they lacked the resources to provide more frequent pickups.
Although it is a longer drive, residents can still bring green waste to the Logan City Green Waste Facility located at 153 N 1400 W in Logan. There is no charge to drop off green waste at the facility. It is open year-round, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Curbside green waste collection service is also available for $5 per month for residents in Hyde Park, Hyrum, Millville, Nibley, North Logan, Providence, River Heights, Smithfield, and Wellsville. Curbside green waste containers are emptied weekly from March through November.