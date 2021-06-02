Memorial Day should be every day. We owe it to those who came before us. Celebration this year was officially Sunday and Monday. Jenny and I drove to River Heights and parked in front of the house we built 51 years ago, lived in for decade and buried four dogs in the backyard. We walked across the street into the Providence Cemetery where people placed loads of flowers on graves of family members from babies to great-great grandparents.
We have no real tie to that cemetery. None of our kin is buried there. We’ve attended burial ceremonies of numerous friends there. Most of our neighbors of 50 years ago are long gone. We are tied to that piece of land by memories — some good, some hilariously embarrassing.
On Memorial Day 1972, about four hours before daybreak, I was awakened by a scraping sound on our front door. It was strange because our large German shorthair pointer, Bonnie, usually barked at anyone near our house at night.
I pulled on my pants and slipped my feet into a pair of flip-flops. Without turning on lights, I fumbled my way to the front entrance. As I opened the door, flowers fell in my arms. As I moved a wreath into a pile of bouquets and potted plants blocking the entrance to our house, I heard the door slam and lock behind me. Then I saw Bonnie dragging a huge wreath. She was bringing me a treasure larger than any pheasant she ever retrieved.
I panicked. I swore, in a hushed voice of course, and scolded my prized bird dog in a voice I don’t think I had ever used with her. I grabbed a couple of wreaths and headed for the cemetery. Bonnie grabbed one and followed me.
I didn’t know which graves the flowers came from, so I placed Bonnie’s collection on unknown graves at random. I climbed over our yard fence, locked Bonnie in her house and cleaned up the mess in front of our house. Back in my bedroom I kicked off my shoes, slipped off my pants and rejoined Jenny in bed. Only Bonnie and I knew what we had done outside in the dark.
Bonnie was family before we had a house of our own in Utah. I promised our children that we would get a puppy. We were living in the home of a fellow USU professor who was on sabbatical leave. Although there was nothing in our lease that prohibited us having a dog, I didn’t want to get a dog until I decided on a breed that would fill the need for a family dog and my desire for a bird dog. Hunting buddies and my research told me German shorthair pointers had those characteristics.
One Saturday we loaded our four children and a page from the Salt Lake Tribune listing German shorthair puppies for sale in our station wagon and headed south. One ad came from a doctor in the fancy part of Salt Lake City. He had puppies for sale from his award winning bitch and an imported male descendant from one of the most famous shorthairs in Germany. I knew I could not afford the price he was asking, but I wanted to see what such a famous dog looked like.
The doctor wasn’t at home, but a woman said she would show us the dogs. When we entered the backyard we were surrounded by friendly, bouncing puppies. One jumped in our daughter Mary’s arms, and she held the pup tight. Our children chanted, “we want this one.”
I told the doctor’s alleged wife that we could not afford the price they were asking. She asked what I would give. I had two 20s and a 10 dollar bill — about a fifth of the puppy’s advertised price. As I looked in my billfold, the pup owner’s alleged wife reached across my arm and took all my money. She asked for my name and address and said the doctor would mail us the receipt and registration papers.
I left with happy kids, a new puppy and a feeling I had been gyped. But a couple of weeks later I received the registration papers and a stack of information about our puppy’s ancestors. Bonnie died 12 years later after being a superb bird dog and a loving family member. She and four of her offspring are buried behind the house where she moved Providence cemetery’s flowers on Memorial Day.
As usual, last Sunday and Monday families gathered at cemeteries all over the United States to honor soldiers who died for our country. But the most important reason for a Memorial Day may not be that of honoring fallen soldiers. Nor is it the beautiful flowers brought by people in their Sunday-go-to-meeting clothes.
Decades ago I saw a handwritten note in a little one-room Texas church that said: “I am not everyone, but I am someone / I cannot do everything, but I can do something / And what I can do, I ought to do.”
The melding of generations as the world changes around us makes Memorial Day an important world event. Each year we are given glimpses of what has been. We are challenged to keep the path open and help understand the challenges of what can be.