In 2021, the North Logan city parade included a marching band, lots of business floats, and even a remote mini-wagon driven by Barbie and Ken (controlled by creator Clark Salisbury). It also included a site I want to see much more off: Three women running for public office marched with their supports.
As a conservative woman, I rejoice when I see a like-minded person put her hat in the ring for a political office. Looking at the political leadership in Utah, many of the women who hold public office are Democrats. Even though Republicans boast a healthy amount of female engagement in the election process, conservative women in office are harder to find.
There are only eight conservative women out of 75 members in our house of representatives. And in the Senate? Out of 23 conservative representatives, only powerhouse majority whip Ann Millner can speak for Utah’s conservative women. To me, that gross underrepresentation of women is almost unfathomable. But in order for conservative women to be elected, they have to decide they want to run for office.
Discussing this topic on a national or even a state scale is a bit intimidating. I’d rather stick to local politics. Since I happen to personally know two of the three women that hope to be on North Logan’s ballot in November, I called them (plus the one I didn’t know) to ask two questions; why should women hold public office and why are you running?
City Council candidate Joni Kartchner is a North Logan real estate agent and entrepreneur. Her husband grew up in the house that I now own, and I’m neighbors with her in-laws. She had an interesting response to both of my questions.
“I hate to lessen the importance of having good men involved in politics,” Kartchner said. “I feel that women offer a different perspective, and there is a nice balance that you achieve when you have both men and women serving together.”
When I asked her why she was running now, she spoke of her past experience with large developers. “I’m currently sitting on the design and review committee and I’ve lived in a couple of other places where I’ve seen growth happening in rural areas,” she said. “Once you develop raw land, you rarely get an opportunity to go back and do it over if you don’t get it right. Having the right plan in place and taking the perspective of both men and women into consideration is vital.”
“Women think about how a neighborhood will feel when you consider things like taking the kids to school or allowing them to walk to the park,” she continued. “They tend to think about different obstacles and how to overcome them. I am one that believes in property rights, but there’s a delicate balance of how you preserve property rights and maintain community spaces. Those of us that are living here want to preserve the rural feeling of our community.”
City Council candidate Emily Schmidt, who graduated Utah State in economics and international studies, agreed with Kartchner. “I’m very much for women in office,” Schmidt said. “2020 allowed me to watch all of my City Council meetings online. Certain decisions the council was making didn’t make sense to me, so I wanted to get involved. I wondered why there weren’t any women weighing in.”
“Demographically, there are equal numbers of men and women in Cache County, but you look at who is holding political positions, it’s not nearly that. There are no women on the North Logan City Council.
In 2021, it matters that women are represented. You don’t have to fit a certain box to represent your community. Your opinion and your voice matter.”
Mayoral candidate Lyndsay Peterson is a lawyer and has served on numerous community volunteer boards, including the Friends of North Logan library, where we have served together for three years. She and I have had many discussions about women serving locally, both in elected and unelected positions.
“I think the biggest thing is that we need to expand how we view women’s roles in our community,” Peterson said. “We can create an assumption that we can simultaneously be parents and contribute to our communities, just as men can.”
“One important thing, too, is that we are encouraging women to both run for office and serve on committees. We need women’s voices in all public discourse.”
Another question that is often unfairly put to women is how they balance raising children with important civic duties. Peterson said, “One of the best ways we can serve our children is by making the communities in which they live better.”
I thoroughly agree with her. Women in Cache County are constantly busy doing a multitude of wonderful things for our community. I say, if a woman can be a dynamo PTO president, the head of the library board, or the organizer for Pumpkin Walk, she ought to be able to run for a city council.
In my opinion, women need not wait until their golden years to participate in political discourse or hold office. The timing of when a woman wants to run for public office should be personal and flexible. Conversely, public offices should be accommodating enough to allow for both men and women with young families to see to their families needs while serving.
It warms my heart to see County Councilmember Gina Worthen serving so well in her position. It tells me that Cache Valley conservatives want and need strong women in place alongside the good men who also serve the public.
In 2021, I’m happy to know that conservative women are not on the sidelines watching the political parade pass them by. Women are running for office. And the more women we elect to march alongside their male counterparts, the better off the community will be.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com