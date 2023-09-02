In my 26 years of writing about Burning Man you have probably gotten the impression that it is all about whimsical art, flaming things and soul crushing dust storms. It still is all that times 10, but this year it added several days of mud to the story line.
Around midnight on Aug. 20 the hurricane Hillary inspired rains came. By morning the water was ankle deep outside my trailer. The wind blew ripples across the ponds and the sun did not shine for 36 hours. The roads were closed so nobody could get in or out.
Next came the sucking sounds; sounds of your feet being consumed. We refer to the Burning Man site as “the playa” because it is a former lakebed about 100 miles Northeast of Reno. Playa mud is the worst mud. Playa mud is angry. It aspires to be quicksand, but it is not quite as cinematic or deep enough. It can only eat shoes and tires.
The best way to get around on foot seemed to be eschewing shoes in favor of tightly secured plastic bags. The mud angered by not being able to eat shoes turned slippery and big splashes could be heard. A flop in the warm mud might sound like a pleasant spa experience until you realize there is not enough water in Nevada to get it off.
Playa mud also does not want you to drive. It does not care if you have two-, four- or nine-wheel drive; you are not going anywhere. Either your wheel wells will fill up with a donut of collected mud or you will spin-dig holes axel-deep.
Fun Fact: This happens even in the summer when the mud lurks under an alluring dry cracked surface daring you to cross it. I took the dare at one of the Fourth of July celebrations. I sat there for 26 hours until someone more sensible and experienced pulled me to solid land. Lesson learned; mud respected.
Astute Burning Man historians will remember the great rainstorm of 2014. The 2023 water world was different. This time the rain lasted much longer and put a stop to everyone’s schedule. Hundreds of post holes sat waiting for their posts. They were instead filled with water creating a thick brown soup. Playa mud is also impervious to augers; they just spun like a blender. The only solution was the tiresome process of pulling the muck out with hand-operated post hole diggers.
Like one of the many planet-covering water allegories, eventually the sun again shined, the birds flew and the waters receded. Trailer and tent-bound survivors quickly spotted small islands of dry land. People gradually came out and rejoiced on their islands. Shared food and drink sustained us. Animals crawled up on shore, traded their fins for legs, stood upright and continued their construction. The playa mud had exacted its price and now let us roam free the rest of the week.
We gathered around fires and talked of the “before times.” Six days after the great splashing, it had all become an embellished myth with wild exaggeration and heroic stories to be shared. Some will claim it was epic.
