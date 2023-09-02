Support Local Journalism

In my 26 years of writing about Burning Man you have probably gotten the impression that it is all about whimsical art, flaming things and soul crushing dust storms. It still is all that times 10, but this year it added several days of mud to the story line.

Around midnight on Aug. 20 the hurricane Hillary inspired rains came. By morning the water was ankle deep outside my trailer. The wind blew ripples across the ponds and the sun did not shine for 36 hours. The roads were closed so nobody could get in or out.

