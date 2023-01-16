Earlier this month, I traveled to Boise for a combination of reasons: two-day winter meetings for the state GOP central committee, and attendance at the governor’s inauguration events on Saturday.
All of the meetings and Saturday evening’s festivities were educational, and occasionally frustrating. I won’t elaborate on the experiences that stressed me, with one exception.
On Sunday morning, as I prepared to check out of the hotel and drive home, I discovered via emails and text messages that much to my expletive chagrin, my backup debit card had been frozen due to fraudulent charges. Be aware that this is on top of my primary debit card, the week before, being vaulted into a similar frigid state.
I had not received the new primary card prior to my departure and was relying on the backup account to fund my travel expenses of gas, diet Mtn. Dew and snacks. I spent the next hour stressing about “what if I need gas in Burley? What if I have a Taco Bell craving as I approach Pocatello?”
I had about a two-thirds tank of gas left from my inbound journey but knew that would not get me all the way home to Preston. As I drove the first leg from Boise toward Mountain Home, I had an epiphany. My Dad’s words came to my mind: “Always keep a $20 bill hidden in your wallet for travel emergencies.”
He had shared this advice with me at least 30 years ago as I started my life away from close contact with his wallet. He was not a fan of credit cards. The debit cards we are all so familiar with were not even in existence back then. Therefore, to him, cash was king.
“You never know when you might get a flat tire, need gas or food. Or have to get a room to stay overnight,” he cautioned me. I assume he was thinking of the Motel 6, “we’ll leave the light on for ya," a slogan for the $19.99 rooms of his day. And of course, in his mind, gas was still less than a dollar a gallon; as it was in his days of operating a Standard Oil gas station here on Preston’s main street.
I anticipated a sense of rescue as I pulled up to the gas pump at Pilot and checked my wallet. Bazinga! In that secret compartment, I found the very $20 bill he handed me that day when I left his presence. I had changed wallets a time or two over the years, but that Jacksonian portrait imprinted piece of paper always made the move with me.
I used that cash along with a couple of “fins”(a nickname of German/Yiddish roots not often used today, for a $5 bill) to put 8.75 gallons in my truck that would, if I drove judiciously, cover another 160 miles and allow me to reach my destination goal.
A few hours later I pulled into the driveway and unloaded my suitcase to the house, safe and sound. Grateful to be home, I made a mental note to myself that one item on the to-do list for tomorrow would be to replace that $20 bill, but this time it would have to be a $50.
Thanks, Dad. Once again, your advice is spot on and saved me from inconvenience and a possible hitchhiking adventure on a cold wintery day. JOB WELL DONE!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.