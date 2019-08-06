Editor’s note: Marc Fuentes of Hyrum offers some of his personal history and ideas in today’s edition of “My Way,” a new regular feature where readers share something about themselves and offer ideas about what they would do to improve Cache Valley and the world. To participate and learn the guidelines, contact managing editor Charles McCollum at cmccollum@hjnews.com.
Tell readers something about yourself:
I can play the piano, ukulele, clarinet and saxophone.
Relate a story that shaped the way you think or who you are as a person?
Not necessarily a story, but I am what some may consider “half-Mexican and half-white.” That is to say, my mother is of Danish and English stock, while my father is of Spanish and Aztec stock. With those facts in mind, I can tell you that I have grown up between two different worlds of culture; it has been awkward to navigate between these two different worlds.
If you were king/queen for a day, what would you do to make Cache Valley a better place?
If I were king for a day, I would put traffic stripes down on certain Logan and Hyrum streets, because I don’t understand why they aren’t already in place. One of a couple of examples that I will put forth is the 600 East street (by the USU campus) ranging from 400 North up to 1400 North, and the second being along Hyrum’s Main Street: Since it is a state road, I think it would be great, as king of Cache County, to ask the state of Utah to stripe it as a 4-lane street because it has enough room for two lanes east, and two lanes west. Lastly, if money were no object, I would create an interchange and overpass at the junction of 10th West and Highway 89/91 on the south end of Logan.
What would you do to make the world a better place?
The world would be a better place if we all put down our phones for one day and actually interacted genuinely with friends and family.
Do you have a special message for your fellow citizens?
My special for Cache Valley citizens is this: You are all awesome, in spite of the differences that exist among us. Don’t let federal politics dictate what ought to happen in our small corner of the great state of Utah. May God bless Cache Valley, the state of Utah, our American republic and the world.