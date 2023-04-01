If you’ve logged onto The Herald Journal recently, you’ll notice the paper has a new format to its e-edition.
I understand about change: sometimes change is easy, sometimes it is not; some people like change, others do not.
And some change just takes a while to get used to before realizing the benefits.
If you’ve explored the new e-edition, and your first thoughts were of frustration and dislike, my advice is to give it some time. I think you’ll grow to like the new format and its offerings.
This is not to say there haven’t been any hiccups with the rollout. There might still be a few, but those should go away soon. We have a dedicated team working on those issues since the launch earlier this week.
But on the positive side, there are several new features that add value to the e-edition.
Have you noticed the “Listen to Article” feature, for instance? While some papers have this feature already, this is completely new to The Herald Journal.
Once you log in using your account name and password, click on an article of the electronic edition, and to the right a new window will open that will allow you to read the article or have artificial intelligence read it to you. (Sorry, you cannot change the voice of the AI to give it an exotic accent. Who knows, maybe that will be a feature down the road, but probably not.)
Also, don’t fret. You can still read the replica version of the paper without bringing up a new online window. Just click the “Browse” tab on the right menu. Then enlarge the text using your keyboard’s command keys.
I realize this might not be ideal for some readers, but there also is a demo button and a help link.
Give it some time and explore the features.
Something else you might have noticed is that there now is a daily national section to the e-edition. I like to read national news and so I appreciate this added bonus.
Changes to the e-edition were made by the parent company of The Herald Journal, and not by the paper itself. As such, we also are adapting to the changes. But so far, I think there are more benefits than negatives.
I hope that over time you’ll feel that way, too.
I must say, there also is a bit of humor with the new e-edition. Going back to the “Listen to Article” feature, try it to see how the robotic voice might occasionally mispronounce a word.
