To public school or not to public school, that is the question.
Many people have expressed their views about school choice forcefully and, I would say, in unhealthy ways. As an advocate for school choice, I believe each family should be respected for whatever form of education they select, especially given the complexity added by a pandemic. Each family with school-age kids has to consider both the physical and mental health of their children. I talked to some friends about their decisions and collected an interesting cross-section of opinions to share.
New homeschooler
Logan resident Tiffany Johnson is a mother of three whose husband is an LPN. When I asked about their school plan she said, “It was pretty easy to decide because my youngest has a heart condition, so she is considered high risk. We are doing all we can to avoid getting COVID. The debate was whether to virtually learn from public school or go straight to homeschooling.
“I’ve always wanted to try homeschooling, and this has given me a reason to do it. I’ve felt nothing but support. The homeschooling community has welcomed us with open arms. I’m even going to be mentoring some children at my new job for Utah Online School, which is on credited online public school. I think a program like Utah Online is helpful for people who are intimidated by homeschooling and don’t know where to start.”
Mom returning to school with her kids
Sarah Dana recently completed her teaching degree and did her student teaching at Green Canyon High School. She applied for an aid position where her children are enrolled and was pleased to get the job.
She said, “Increased exposure to illness is something I considered before deciding to become a teacher. COVID-19 might be scarier and require more caution, but I feel like it’s still within the realm of what I thought about when I signed up. Teachers in more at-risk groups might feel differently, but I feel good about my decision to work as a teaching aid at the school three of my kids are attending this year.
“I hope all parents and educators are able to choose what’s best for their own situations and we can all support each other.”
Teacher in blended education, kids going public
Annette Jewkes taught at a charter school for 10 years in the classroom before switching to an online charter school, Athenian eAcademy, which she calls a blended education option. This is her 4th year teaching there.
“We have a once a week epic day; the kids meet to do science and history with hands-on, engaging activities,” Jewkes said. “For September, because so many families are worried about kids wearing masks all day long, we are going to do half-day activities after kids have eaten lunch. We will make sure the kids socially distance and mask for the two and a half hours we are together. There will be recorded meetings of our whole day lesson they can watch before or after.
“The cool thing about our program is that parents can choose between so many options for their kids to learn. It’s the best of both worlds because it’s a public school, so you’re not left alone to homeschool. Several of or families are doing online-only options for a while, so truly doing a blended education online.”
That said, Jewkes’ kids have asked to go back to public school this year, and she has agreed to let them. “They want to go to Greenville because they miss their friends. I’ve had mixed emotions about it because I don’t know if they can really do masks all day. I’d rather have them in my program because I know they wouldn’t have to worry about that. But I’ll let them try it.”
Homeschooling pro
Kari Hoopes, a North Logan parent, has been homeschooling her children for five years. “After a disastrous preschool and kinder experience in public school, finding other educational routes opened my eyes to what was possible for each particular child. My teens are taking completely different homeschooling routes. They are more fulfilled because of it.
“I like the independence of choosing the curriculum best suited for my kids’ needs. The right educational route, down to specific classes and the way they are taught, influences your child. When each of us feels fulfilled, it affects the family in a positive way. So homeschooling has always been what is best for our family. Really, doing what is best for your children’s learning should always be the norm.”
Columnist’s public school option
Virtual education was so challenging for my kids that I dread returning to online education. One of my sons cried every day of school since March, literally begging to go back to class. My other kids did better, but they are all eager to return to their public and charter schools as soon as classrooms are open. As a parent with a child on an Individualized Education Plan, it will be good to have more support.
Our conscientious principals and school board have planned to manage the risks of disease as much as possible, even allowing kids to learn virtually. With sanitizer on hands and masks on faces, my kids will be going back to classes this month. We have been practicing good habits at home and when we go out to prepare them.
Summary
With the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, it’s hard to weigh the risks and benefits of any course of education. My hope is that parents can be well informed and supported in their choices. And I hope we can all resolve our differences and our questions in healthy ways.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com