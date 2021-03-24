Getting old ain't for sissies. Whoever coined that phrase was right on. Movie actress Bette Davis is generally credited with first using the term about a half century ago. My guess is that Adam probably said those words to Eve, and old folks said them in every existing language since Eve died. And recently I've begun to use that saying a lot, along with language unfit to print.
I've never considered myself old until recently. But obituaries in newspapers and sharp, stabbing pains in my back yell to me that 92 years is actually old. And that each day I am being forced further into the societal role of an old man whether I like it or not.
Each year, indeed each day, I will become less able to contribute to a stable society and be more of a burden on dedicated folks who are trying to get us through an awful global pandemic. There are a couple of things I can be sure of: Our world and the life it supports will never be the same after we learn to live with coronavirus, and my role will gradually slip from helper to being helped.
I am a child of the Great Depression. My parents suffered through the worldwide flu epidemic that killed large numbers of people, crippled the social structure, and reduced human goals to little more than survival. I was born in a shack with no glass windows and no water. I was never touched by a doctor until I was drafted into the Army.
My parents lived in poverty until Franklin Roosevelt's make-work projects brought jobs to the people. World War II and the Korean Conflict followed and our United States became a world leader. Instead of demonizing people we defeated, we lifted them up, rebuilt areas we had destroyed, treated them as friends, not enemies.
Now our powerful country and the rest of the world are held in limbo by coronavirus, a deadly enemy few people knew existed only a year ago. There are only a few of us alive who remember how we survived the flu, the bad old days of the depression, the Japanese bombing Pearl Harbor and how we became a world leader. Those of us who are still alive have a responsibility to our youngsters.
Those of us who lived through that era are dwindling fast. Some of us were lucky enough to live through the worst of times. Most of my cohort gave their life’s work to help make life better for those who come after them. We have little time left to share our journey with those who come after us.
I visit the obituary page each time I get a newspaper. Generally there are one to several write-ups of people 80 years or older who have passed away. Some were my friends and colleagues. Others were people I did business with and some were I did not know existed.
Typically a Cache Valley obituary provides geneaology information but tells little about who the person really was. It gives the age of the deceased, tells who were his parents, spouse and offspring and what the dead person enjoyed doing. What he is passing on to future generations is ignored.
After I read the obituary of someone I knew, I'm often left wondering why the writer hid a marvelous personality and a life of important accomplishments with immediate family statistics. Much of the kind of information about the deceased that is useful is told at funerals. But the pesky coronavirus has changed the funeral for the dead to a quick burial and a celebration of the deceased at some later date.
Cache Valley has one of the largest living groups of people over 80 in the United States. And a large number of them are specialists in their field. Group members vary from farmers who have lived their whole life on a block of farmland to women who worked do get equal rights for the sexes to professors who know more about specific issues than anyone alive to surprises I cannot imagine.
These oldsters are not only Cache Valley jewels: they are global treasures. And one or more of their names will appear on the obituary page of this paper each week. If we who are still alive do not make a special effort to get the accomplishments of those dying known to the rest of the world, the person we try to honor will not join the living dead, but will be dead dead and forgotten. Please don't let that happen.
Within a week after this is published I will help a family bury one of my very special friends who was one of USU's most outstanding scientists. I will not tell anyone who, when or where that event will take place. But when old coronavirus is tamed, we can all get together and celebrate him.