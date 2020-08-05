A little black dog of dubious pedigree, but I’m certain that a Tasmanian Devil was among his ancestors. He filled a big hole that came into my life when my wife of over half a century was suddenly gone, I was all alone in a big house, many a day passed when I didn’t talk to a living soul.
Hobo was there in the yard next door if I ventured outside, challenging my right to be on what he thought was his turf. He was a foundling, someone had abandoned him on Main Street, no doubt tired of his anti—social behavior. Though actually only twenty pounds or so his ego filled the universe, immeasurable.
The likes of him should have gone to the animal shelter, there unwanted and unadoptable he would have had a long trip on a short needle. Instead he found a mistress as compassionate as she was beautiful, someone who liked to shower attention and affection on homeless dogs. She went to considerable expense and trouble to make him licensed and legal. It was incredible how he could turn on the charm when she was around. Gratitude? No, he was simply a very clever and conniving little dog. She may have thought she was a dog owner, but from his point of view it was the other way around.
There were conversations through the fence. He responded to my friendly overtures with throaty growls. I did find a weak spot in his rough exterior though, squeaky cheese.And sometimes when his mistress was away at work, he eagerly sat beside me as a co—driver when we went off in my pickup truck for ice cream cones. It would have been contrary to his character to like me, but I was tolerated. When she noticed his weight gain we swore each other to secrecy about the squeaky cheese and ice cream cones.
Our talks got longer as we moved to the lawn furniture. Oh, the world problems we solved in the back yard shade, if the State Department had only known ... He had ambitions and aspirations, especially to be the mayor of Smithfield. Why not? He was already the alpha male of the place. He told me he would spend the money he saved the city by dismissing the dog catcher to install more fire hydrants.
He liked to run away. That happened during our long naps on the chaise lounge when I would awaken to find myself alone. If Mistress had found out about that! Frantic, I would drive around town calling his name only to find him making the acquaintance of some other dog. I tried to tell him that those big dogs might rip his throat out. His stock reply was that is wasn’t the size of the dog in a fight that mattered, but the size of the fight in the dog.
One ambition he never did fulfill, an obsession to run off with a band of gypsies. He could fantasize endlessly about what a lifestyle he would lead, sitting beside an evening campfire on some gypsy lady’s lap, listening to their music, watching them dance, gorging himself on chicken he had helped them liberate from a backyard coop. The excitement of being the lookout dog when they went into a store to shop....
He had quite a head for business too. He planned to launch a company that would do contract work on troublesome cats. Also for a modest fee he would eat kids’ homework. His superior doggie senses, especially his sense of smell, would serve him well as a consultant to law enforcement or in other investigative work. Us wimpy humans inhale only to take in oxygen, to him every breath was packed full of information.
But alas, old age was overtaking the both of us, sapping us of the vitality to achieve great things. The naps were getting longer, we were moving slower.
Then came the sad day when the grieving mistress called to say the vet had put him down. Heartbreak! Why didn’t she put me down instead?
You may be gone for now old pal, confidant, best friend, yet I know that someday in a better place than this we’ll pick up where we left off.
Warren Johnson is a resident of Smithfield who has written occasional essays for The Herald Journal over the past two decades.