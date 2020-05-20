Our daughter Mary and Jenny organized, unknown to me, a surprise drive-by birthday party to celebrate my 91 years. They wanted me to sit in a rocking chair and wave at brightly decorated cars filled by friends wearing masks. To their dismay, I walked to the curb and talked with old “ghosts” in their cars.
Some friends rode bicycles or walked over. Little groups formed on our lawn. Soon Mary, a nurse with 20 years experience dealing with Austin's infectious diseases, handed out cupcakes and tried to keep individuals wearing masks and standing 6 feet apart. Friends asked me if I still had my old hat, unpublished poems, shotguns, African carvings, fishing lures —whatever. The answer was yes, if I could find them.
I hate to throw anything away. A local event several decades ago increased my awareness of how valuable old stuff can be. One of our neighbors died. His children filled a large rented trash container with decades of throwaways. One night his son read a newspaper story about a rare Mormon publication being sold for thousands of dollars. He remembered throwing one like it in the garbage. He rushed back to Logan but container and book were gone.
I am a child of the Great Depression. And so is the woman I married. The two of us live in a house built 106 years ago for a famous Loganite's third plural wife. When built it could easily house a family with multiple wives and umpteen kids. Now just we two old folks live here, and it is full of stuff we won't throw away. Our old things might be useful. Maybe valuable. Or even more important. The truth is, I don't know why we've kept stuff others think is junk.
My first job out of college was as an assistant professor at USU. I built a trailer out of an old delivery van and hauled boxes of writings and school stuff to Logan. When we moved to Texas Tech, we hired a professional mover to take all of the unopened boxes we had brought to Logan to Lubbock. When USU re-recruited me, we hired the same mover to bring all our stuff to Logan and put it in storage until we built a new house in River Heights.
After the house was built, we moved our stuff into the basement. River Heights wasn't the kind of place where people would steal stuff. Or so I thought until I received an envelope from a neighbor boy with a $10 bill and an admission he had taken forbidden magazines from my house. He was confessing his sins so he could go on a mission. On returning from his mission, he tried to convert me. We agreed that each of us would assign an article to be read by the other and get together to discuss them. He never came back. Perhaps he thought I was hopeless.
I retired from USU 30 years ago. Jenny and I agreed to get rid of stuff, live lightly and wander around the globe visiting friends and learning new things. We closed the door of our River Heights house, asked a neighbor to look in on it occasionally and drove to Texas to visit my aging parents. Our house was not locked. We left a phone number for a neighbor to call if we were needed.
While eating a watermelon under a live oak tree at my parents' house in Texas, I received a call from President Gerald Thomas of New Mexico State University. NMSU had received a generous endowment to support a chair on environmental issues. I agreed to take a look on my way back to Logan. Gerald was a great salesman. I accepted the chair, bought an old adobe house in Mesilla and hired the same mover to bring our stuff in Utah to New Mexico. Our unopened boxes were stored in an old barn.
My parents came to live with us and added their many unopened boxes to our cache in the barn. When Dad died, Mother went to live with Sis. Jenny's mother moved to New Mexico, contributing more unopened boxes to our barn cache. When she died we hired the same mover to bring our household goods and a truckload of unopened boxes to a Utah storage unit until we bought a house.
A quarter century ago we stashed those boxes in the basement and other places in the house where we now live. Most of the boxes are filled with junk. But good junk. Our family stuff. There are letters, unpublished manuscripts, artifacts, photographs and items that may be useful in understanding our last 70 years. Carvings and tools from dozens of countries I have visited are in our house. I don't know, and I doubt experts could tell, what is trash and what is treasure.
Some of the material will join my papers in Special Collections at the USU library. Our children and grandchildren will take some of the things. I doubt that there's anything in our boxes that has the cash value of our deceased neighbor's Mormon writing. But any box, however old and tattered, holds something special to me and/or Jenny.
Maybe our biggest task in the hours, days, months, years or decades we have left is separating treasure from trash and finding places for both.