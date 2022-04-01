My family listened to the news every weekday morning before leaving for school. Dad, a school bus driver, checked radio time against pocket-watch time so he could begin picking up students at 8 o’clock. Evenings were spent reading the newspaper. First the “funny’s, second the sports page, and our reading ended with the obituaries. We sometimes told time using the noon train that passed our home just as the clock struck 12 noon.
We could count on The Herald Journal being delivered well before the summer sun set. Occasionally our own names would appear on the Herald’s pages, causing Mom or Grandmother to add another keepsake to what seemed to be an already full box. A trusted member of the community sometimes delivered the newspaper by car, braving torrential rains, blizzards and icy roads.
The news, we were confident, would be important. We read of wars, rumors of wars, floods, earthquakes, births, deaths, and youth breaking their arms and legs. Once we learned of “sister” Pitcher being hit by a car as she attempted to cross Logan’s Main street near the Capital Theater.
My Grandfather Shumway changed his address so often folks said that every spring his chickens laid down with their legs together so they could be tied to the wagon cover in preparation for another annual move. These moves usually meant that the news would now come from a different periodical.
Like Grandpa, our family changed domiciles a dozen times, and our names and addresses were found in famous and in some cases Pulitizer Prize-winning dailies that included The New York Times, The Miami Herald, The San Francisco Chronicle, The Los Angeles Times, The Provo Herald, The Pittsburgh Gazette, The Cache Citizen, The Arizona Republic, The Salt Lake Tribune, the Deseret News and the North Ogden News. For a short time we even read the Cornish Courier. We were never found without the newspaper. It was like a true friend, always there.
Wanting to teach our children the value of work, dependability, trust and self sufficiency, we helped them secure jobs delivering the morning newspaper. Our five children, in their youth, received a monthly check from someone employed to see that their delivery of the paper was properly compensated. Often with the check came feelings of satisfaction and self worth.
Our oldest son, Ted, still remembers a barking, snarling, high-jumping dog that many mornings threatened him. It was considered a good day when the canine missed his clue and failed to appear. Ted also remembered loading copies of the Ogden Standard Examiner on a toboggan and hauling it around to various houses owned by his subscribers. These were the same houses he hated to visit on collection day.
Another son remembered the Sunday paper being so large it required two trips to deliver. He also recalled accidentally throwing the newspaper onto the roof of a home and having to retrieve it after school.
A neighbor recalls that when a little boy he only weighed 90 pounds. When he loaded the Sunday newspaper on the back of his bicycle, the front wheels would not touch the ground. When “big snows” came the kid’s mom, using the family car, assisted in the delivery of that day’s paper.
Another son, later in life, believed that being a paper boy taught him “how to take responsibility for something every day, rain or shine.” And another sibling learned that most folk are nice, icy spots cause crashes, and having your own money is enhanced by Christmas tips.
“One of my deliveries was to a bar,” a son remembered, “and though I did not have to go inside to deliver the newspaper, I did have to go inside to collect, so Dad came with me on those days.” That same son actually delivered an edition with his own name and picture on the front page. He was sitting in front of a broken mirror with a forlorn look on his face because he was turning 13 on Friday the 13th.
Only a few days ago, Deseret News reporter Lee Bensen published his own reflections of having a newspaper route when only 12 years old. He also noted that the virus, smart phones and other devises threaten paper routes, news boys and one-on-one monthly collections as well as the way we reads the news.
Reporter Benson called his readers attention to Steven J. Anderson’s book, “The Bicycle Book,” subtitled “The story of a boy, his father, a paper route and 12 secrets of serving others in business and life,” a book he insists worth reading.
Looking back, my own interest in seeing my name in print began when I was a senior in high school and a poem I wrote was published in a newspaper. It was a poem about teenage love, selecting a companion and charity suffering long. Just seeing my words in print kindled a desire to write more and covered my fear even in the presence of fence climbing, barking dogs.
I must confess that the rattle of a newspaper, the smell of ink on paper as I sit in a soft chair with a crackling fire in the fireplace, holding the newspaper that does not come every day, takes me back to a time when Freckles had friends, Alley Oop had Dinny. A time when the Herald Journal had Ray Nelson and Wayne Estes, whose point total broke Aggie records. Then Cache Vallians had to curb their pride a bit as Merlin Olsen was voted one of pro-football’s all-time greats.
The citizenry came close to bursting with pride as Kip Thorne, who graduated from high school the same year as Merlin Olsen, was awarded a Nobel Prize, and May Swensen was selected as one of America’s truly great poets.
I can only hope that in my 90s I will still remember how it felt to learn new things through a media quite old, but still important.
Kenneth Godfrey is a Cache Valley historian who wrote a regular column for The Herald Journal in the 1990s and early 2000s.