Winter wandering soothes pandemic-weary souls.
Though the weather has been frightful, my son Hyrum jumped in a pickup truck with his young men’s group one afternoon to play in the cold at Peter Sinks. Peter Sinks is about two miles long, half a mile wide, and known for being the coldest place in Utah. Coincidentally, it’s a great place for snowmobiling and sledding.
Hyrum left with a cell phone in his pocket and returned without one.
Oh, the drama that ensued! It was very late, very dark, and very cold when he got home. The youth had made an attempt at finding the phone. With two square miles of ground to search in the dark, Hyrum and his friends realized it would be futile to keep looking. They had to come home without Hyrum’s precious phone.
I’ve noticed an unnaturally large number of people embracing the great outdoors given the cold weather. Although the winter wonderland will beckon cold-hardy sportsmen, I tend to think the pandemic-weary mobs are desperately grasping safe activities to do with family, friends, and church groups.
My observations lead me to believe that most winter-friendly outdoor options automatically socially distance people, even when there are crowds.
The Bear Lake Monster 5K in Garden City, which I timed, is one example. There were 92 participants, but they gathered in family clumps that were spaced out quite nicely over the 3-mile race course.
At the same venue, the Winterfest Polar Plunge took place. Nothing gives you a solid six feet of breathing room like a sub-zero dip in Bear Lake.
Skiing, either downhill or cross-country, requires a natural buffer in between participants, lest poles and skis interfere with each other. Sledding. Fishing. Snowball fighting. Snowmobiling. Snowshoeing. All of these require a comfortable distance.
More outdoor antics I’ve seen this winter have included ice-field soccer, outdoor basketball, snow-day pickleball. I’ve seen lacrosse, too, but as the Elk Ridge Park fields are across from my house, I see winter lacrosse every year.
The experts like retired Bear River Health Department head John Bailey have told us being outdoors is a great way to safely exercise during the pandemic. Of course, the last time we talked about this subject, it was 80 degrees outside. Reasonable precautions like appropriate clothing and footwear are a must to enjoy the Cache Valley’s wide-open spaces right now.
In his recent opinion piece, editor Charles McCollum noted that some hard-hitting topics having to do with COVID-19 were not attracting much public interest. Personally, I attribute that to pandemic fatigue. I’m just tired of the whole mess! I don’t want to read about it (and yet I do). I don’t want to write about it! (And here I go). I’d rather go stick my head in the snow than pay attention to more doom and gloom forecasting about something no one can control.
That said, I hope I’m doing my part to end the pandemic.
I have recovered from the disease, which was no fun and I don’t recommend contracting the disease to anyone that can avoid it. I’m as vaccinated as I can be. My family is the same. I mask in close quarters and socially distance in crowds. If I’m feeling sick, I stay home.
Will that do it? Probably not. The pandemic will continue to find vulnerabilities and adaptations for a long time to come no matter how tired of it I am.
If my fellow columnist Thad Box were writing in my place, he would say everyone can do one more thing to help; people should be masked at all times in public and when around people indoors. I add this to respect that good man and his strength of opinion, even though I am an admitted mask chameleon. Faithful readers, you will decide for yourselves what is best for you and your families.
For my family, outdoor diversions have been what is best to cure our cooped up, stay-at-home, COVID-19 caused cancellation blues. Walking the dogs together, going to a snowy park, and hitting the slopes has helped us get by with some measure of normalcy.
Speaking of the slopes, we returned to Peter Sinks the day after Hyrum lost his phone. There were so many people there that day, the generous parking lot and overflow were completely full with more vehicles vying for every inch of space. Snow machines and sledders were thick on the hillside.
After surveying the cold, windblown Sinks, Hyrum said a little prayer. We started looking for the phone, telling everyone we met what we were doing. Even if we found the phone, chances that it would ever function again were lower than the thermometer reading on my car.
The blistering cold and the immensity of the snowfields wore out the cell-phone seekers fairly quickly. Within 30 minutes, I was ready to call it quits and hit up eBay for a used phone. Miraculously, on my way back to the car, a lady jogged up to me with Hyrum’s phone in her hand. She had found it half a mile from where I was looking.
We came without a cell phone and returned with one.
Maybe it’s just luck. Maybe it’s attributed to human kindness. Maybe it’s a miracle. It’s definitely a miracle that the phone works, for which Hyrum is endlessly grateful. Whatever it was, while driving away from Peter Sink’s snowy drifts, I felt warmer than I had in a very long time.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan.