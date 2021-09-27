In August of 1956, my mother, Clarissa (Kathy), was two years old and she came down with a high fever that kept my grandmother, Betty Grant, awake for two days straight. The third day, my grandmother caught a fever of her own. Within hours, she was rushed to the hospital in Washington DC. She couldn’t breathe.
In 1956, that was the nightmare. The polio epidemic surged during summer. The disease often meant dangerous high fevers and even death to younger children like Clarissa. Polio also hit a small percentage of adults, causing paralysis of muscles including the diaphragm, as it had for Betty. The small percentage of the population who suffered severe effects were enough to overwhelm hospitals.
Betty was one of the lucky ones. She spent two years in an expensive and in-demand iron lung, which forced her lungs to expands and contract. Clarissa’s first memories of Betty were beside the coffin-like casing.
From her iron lung, Betty became an advocate for Polio victims and a poster girl for the Polio Foundation. She was on TV and even met President Nixon acting as spokesman for the foundation’s March of Dimes campaign. The March of Dimes asked for donations of spare change to fund the purchase of iron lungs, which cost about $1,500 each. In 1950, that was the cost of the average house.
Meanwhile, Jonas Salk had created the first “killed” vaccine against Polio, which was much safer than inoculation with the live virus. Salk’s vaccine breakthrough had been approved in 1955.
Rolling out the vaccine was not without error, however. A defective batch of vaccine was distributed by Cutter company to 200,000 people. That single batch killed 10 children and paralyzed 200 more. The tragedy caused a setback in vaccine production, but with higher standards of oversight, the vaccine was widely available again by 1957, the year after my mom and grandma were infected.
My mother recalls standing in a line several blocks long holding her grandmother’s hand while waiting for her vaccine. In 1957, only 6,000 new cases of polio were identified as compared to over 58,000 in 1954.
In 1962 Albert Sabin’s easy-to-distribute oral vaccine was approved, dropping polio in the U.S. to a handful each year.
At the time, Betty was able to breathe with a chest respirator, but she’d been permanently crippled. She had use of one foot and some of her toes. To pay for the care she needed, Betty started an answering service, working a switchboard with her toes. She memorized the messages until someone came in the room that could write them down.
My parents married around the time Betty’s income stream dried up due to the invention of automated answering machines. She moved with my parents to Washington state, where my siblings and I were born, making Betty one of the rare victims of paralytic Polio to meet her grandchildren. During that time, she continued her advocacy for disabled persons and ran for the state legislature. In 1983, the family moved to Utah.
My youngest memories include my grandmother in her hospital-style bed in our front room in Provo. She always had a smile for me and clued me in on her stash of chocolate covered raisins. She’d let me sneak a few for myself if I would feed her a couple, too. I could tell her anything and she was an attentive, caring, captive audience. She was the best friend a little girl could have.
When I was five, she applied for Social Security to regain some independence and found a rental a few blocks away from us. Because her bed was in the living room, she watched out her plate-glass window for visitors. I came almost every day. And always, she had a smile waiting, plus chocolate covered raisins.
I never remember crying until the day she passed away in 1987.
It wasn’t until 1988 that the World Health Organization set a goal of eradicating polio across the globe. That goal is ongoing, but technology is helping it on its way. My father, Vern Cole, found an opportunity to jump on board. He moved to Nigeria for a few years where he programmed smart phones for vaccination teams to track the distribution of the polio vaccine across tribal Africa.
Hard-line Islamic tribal leaders in the region spread rumors that vaccines were a Western plot to sterilize their children. Some leaders would not only to deny the vaccine, but would also murder vaccination workers. Nine members from Dad’s group were killed before distributors started taking armed guards every time they left their compound.
In August of 2020, polio was officially eradicated from Nigeria, the last African nation to have the disease. The final holdout for polio is in Central Asia, particularly in and around Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Tajikistan.
The CDC’s website says about 350,000 people had polio in 1988. Because of vaccination efforts, an estimated 18 million people have been spared from death or paralysis.
The day Africa was declared polio-free, Dad called me in teary excitement. He said winning the battle against polio would make my Grandma Betty so proud.
I agree.
In fact, I can almost imagine her smiling out from a heavenly plate-glass window. But to complete the feeling, I need a handful of celebratory chocolate covered raisins.
