Did you enjoy your July 4th celebration this year? Independence Day has always been a special day to me. We usually go to the parades in both Hyrum and Lewiston, and if the weather is good, we have a cookout with our families who live here in the valley.
As a child, it was THE biggest day of the summer in dear old Magna. Parade down Main Street and lots of games and events at the community park, just a few blocks south of our home. Baseball games, some rides on a little train brought in just for the day, and fireworks at night. They were far from the fireworks at USU’s stadium in past years, but we oohed and ahhed at each one, and a bunch of fireworks at the end signaled the finish. I’m glad there were fireworks in some of our towns in Cache Valley. From our deck at the back of our home on Aspen Drive (the east side of Logan), we were able to watch them all. It was sure great to celebrate the birth of our nation and reflect on our Pledge of Allegiance, “One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
I’ve lived in different nations in my lifetime, including three years in New Zealand on an LDS mission. We learned Maori back then as most of the members in our church were Maoris, and that’s who opened their doors to the missionaries. While I was there, the church changed the focus of our work to the “Pakehas,” who far outnumbered the Maori population. The Maoris are such loving people, and I learned much from their caring and sharing ways. There are not too many full-blooded Maoris now due to marriages with the other races, who also migrated to the “Land Down Under.” I still remember the phrase used most after eating dinner with a Maori family, “Ko kite puku, moi te powaka” — which means, “My stomach is full; I sleep like a pig.” I will always remember that one, even though it was over 60 years ago.
I look at the obituaries each day in the Deseret News, and on the days when our Logan Herald Journal arrives in our mailbox. I won’t mention people by name, but friends, former church associates, and university faculty members I worked with at USU have passed away. More often now, there are no public funerals nor visitation times at the funeral home or church. The coronavirus has changed so many things.
Recently I went to see my long-time friend and physician Dr. Michael Stones. When you go into the Budge Clinic/Intermountain Hospital, the first question they ask is, “Have you been tested yet?” I have been, and they take my temperature and remind me to keep my face mask on, which I do whenever we go where there are groups of people.
Amid all this turmoil and distancing, life goes on. Last month on a beautiful Sunday morning, we dressed in “church clothes” and drove to Brigham City to our grandson’s home. Nathan and Alyssa Nix are new parents of our first great-grandson. He was blessed and named Bowen Johnson Nix. We had a nice lunch outside on the lawn with the entire Nix family and drove home with happy thoughts and glad that some things have not changed due to this pandemic. It seems it’s the main item in newspapers, newscasts, and all other media. I hope and pray a cure and whatever medication it takes will be forthcoming soon.
When I get a little down, I go out into our yard and marvel at the beautiful flowers Jane has planted and cares for. I help with hoeing out some weeds and watering where the sprinkling system doesn’t quite reach. We also take rides on different roads in this beautiful green valley, and from our back deck, we can see clear across to the Wellsvilles. Good clean air, ample water, and faithful farmers and ranchers make this a special place to reside. Our fine police officers and health care providers are all to be highly commended. Plus, of course, Utah State University, with experimental farms, has played a huge role in making and keeping Cache Valley a very desirable place to reside. Great schools, convenient shopping, and good honest people top it all off.
I wish to pay tribute to my long-time friend Lyle Hillyard on his great years of service in the Legislature. He’s done an outstanding job. I first met Lyle and Alice when I came to Utah State on a scholarship after graduating from high school. Forever friends for sure, and everyone loved their son Matt, an icon in our valley. I wish our neighbor Chris Wilson the best as he now takes over that seat.
I will end today’s column with a personal story. Several months ago, I went to JCPenney in the mall and purchased a pair of slacks. When I reached into my back pocket for my wallet, it was gone. Jane and I looked everywhere we had been in the store, and some of the clerks helped. No wallet. We paid for the slacks with Jane’s credit card and came home. I worried and stewed about it but didn’t know what to do. I went to the Driver’s License Division, and they looked up my record and gave me another one. Jane contacted the credit cards and alerted them to the situation. Months passed and last week, a clerk at JCPenney called me and asked if I had lost a wallet. We went down, and they had it there for me to claim. No money was missing, and social security and other cards were still there. Now that’s how great the people are where we live. One more reason why I love Cache Valley.
Jay Monson is a former educator, and also served on the Utah State Board of Education, Cache County Council, and Logan City Council. He may be reached at monson.jay@gmail.com