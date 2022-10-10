Editor’s note: The Herald Journal has invited individuals on both sides of Cache County's open-space ballot proposition to submit arguments on their positions. Today’s essay from Cache County Councilman Paul Borup argues against the bond as it currently stands. The other side will be presented in a future edition of the newspaper.
I’ve yet to find someone who is opposed to open space, clean water, and the beautiful vistas of Cache County. I absolutely support all those things. We have a lot of hard work ahead of us if we want to make sure they are preserved. It will take more than good intentions to successfully protect the farms, waterways, wildlife, and trails we currently enjoy. Remember where the road paved with good intentions leads.
Proposition 1 is full of good intentions and has a worthy goal. However, it doesn’t have any substance behind it. There aren’t any details on how your hard-earned money, $20 million in total, will be spent. The only thing you can be sure of with this proposition is a yearly tax bill. All other aspects are to be worked out later. Remember, the devil is in the details.
During my time on the Cache County Council, I’ve asked multiple questions of the Open Space Committee and received assurances that the history of abuse and burdensome regulations conservation easements have created in the past won’t be repeated in our beautiful valley. What I haven’t received are specific answers on how those historical problems will be avoided. Remember, those that cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
The land purchases will be opportunistic and depend on landowners who voluntarily sell their property. It isn’t a strategic process. We haven’t been presented with specific goals or how success will be defined. We don’t have any idea which parcels will be conserved or what Cache County will look like after we’ve spent $20 million dollars. We may end up spending a lot of money on the wrong pieces of property! Remember, if you don’t know where you are going, any road can take you there.
Historically, many conservation easements cost almost as much as an outright land purchase but with limited, if any, public benefit. In addition to the purchase price, a landowner receives a tax benefit and most likely will pay lower property taxes going forward. When that happens, the average taxpayer receives a double “whammy.” Not only will they have the cost of Proposition 1 to pay for, but they will also have their own property taxed at a higher rate to make up for the loss of tax revenue for the properties receiving conservation easements. Remember, where there are dispersed costs there are most likely concentrated benefits.
I’ve researched several different propositions like this around the country. Almost without exception, there is a tendency to inflate the land values going into an easement. The two big reasons for this are pressure for the board dispersing the funds to show success in conserving the land and maximizing tax benefits for the selling landowner. Cache County has seen dramatically increased property values over the past few years. The whole nation is struggling under the weight of inflation. Inflation is when too much money is chasing too few goods. What will happen to the price of land if we add another $20 million dollars chasing what limited land we have left? Remember, you don’t use gasoline to fight a fire.
Here are a few of the questions I believe you should have answers to before you vote in favor of Proposition 1:
• Will there be a public review of the costs and benefits of purchasing a particular parcel of land?
• Who will be on the county board, and how will they be selected?
• Not all open space is equally valuable. What standards will be used to determine if a particular property will enhance open space or trails?
• Will the public have access to the lands purchased with their money, or will the land remain in private hands?
• Who will monitor this process to make sure everyone is living up to their commitments?
• How will the purchase price be determined? Will there be any transparency in that process?
It’s been said many of today’s problems are a result of yesterday's solutions. We’ve been presented with a solution that claims to maintain our beautiful vistas for the price of a milkshake a month. What are the unintended consequences of this solution? Unfortunately, I believe this utopian ideal will only give us the calories of a milkshake without any of the enjoyment. Remember, there are downsides and unintended consequences to everything.
At the end of the day, you’ll have a property tax increase and won’t maintain the beautiful view coming out of Sardine Canyon. A supporter of the proposition admitted as much to me in a council meeting last month when he said, “It is true that we could never come up with the money to protect all the ag land.” He went on to say, “What something like this does is allow you to protect the jewels in the valley, not everything, but those remarkable jewels … ” Let’s not burden ourselves with a $20 million price tag until we understand what and where those ‘jewels’ are. Is that too much to ask?
Join me in voting ‘No’ on Proposition 1, but don’t stop there. Join me in doing the hard work required to analyze the costs and benefits, defining the legal terms, and making sure we get real conservation value and a future proposition worthy of our beautiful valley.
