Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Editor’s note: The Herald Journal has invited individuals on both sides of Cache County's open-space ballot proposition to submit arguments on their positions. Today’s essay from Cache County Councilman Paul Borup argues against the bond as it currently stands. The other side will be presented in a future edition of the newspaper.

I’ve yet to find someone who is opposed to open space, clean water, and the beautiful vistas of Cache County. I absolutely support all those things. We have a lot of hard work ahead of us if we want to make sure they are preserved. It will take more than good intentions to successfully protect the farms, waterways, wildlife, and trails we currently enjoy. Remember where the road paved with good intentions leads.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.