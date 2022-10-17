Editor’s note:The Herald Journal has invited individuals on both sides of Cache County’s open-space ballot proposition to submit arguments on their positions. Today’s essay is from Jack Draxler, a member of the Open Space Advocacy Committee. An opposing view by County Councilman Paul Borup appeared in the Oct. 10 edition of the newspaper.
Proposition 1 on the General Election Ballot gives us, the citizens of Cache County, the opportunity to accomplish something that most people feel is crucial at this point in time. In the Imagine Cache Survey, preserving open space was the number one issue on the minds of respondents. Cache County is among the fastest growing counties in the United States. Our children and grandchildren will need homes and businesses, and Proposition 1 is NOT anti-growth. But it does give us a common-sense method of leaving a legacy of a continuing beautiful and appealing valley. We will have the means and opportunity to protect scenic vistas, preserve open lands near valley gateways, enhance trails and trail connectivity, and maintain agriculture, waterways, and wildlife habitat.
As we have met with the Cache County Mayors Association, the board of directors of the Cache Association of Realtors, the Cache County Council, the Cache Chamber of Commerce, numerous neighborhood meetings, and other organizations and individuals, their questions have been thoughtful and wise. We address those questions again in this article.
1.) Only willing landowners will be involved in the process. There will be no force of government or condemnation used to obtain property. The value of a proposed land purchase or conservation easement will be determined by a third-party appraisal by a Utah Certified General Appraiser skilled in these kinds of valuations. All of this information will be open and available to the public. Landowners will be expected to contribute a portion of the value in order to see their land preserved as open space and/or maintained in agriculture.
2.) Proposed projects will be reviewed by a volunteer board appointed by the County Council similar to the RAPZ Board that has functioned so well. The recommendations of this board will then go to the elected Cache County Council who will make the final decision on how the Open Space Bond money will be spent. This process will take place over time as land purchases or conservation easements are proposed and evaluated. The County Council will balance the members of the Open Space Board with people from various locations, varying occupations, and diverse ages. No single interest group will be favored.
3.) The cost to benefit ratio of projects and the public desirability of land purchases or conservation easements will be evaluated using an objective set of criteria patterned after a tested system called LESA (Land Evaluation and Site Assessment). There will be periodic professional audits of the process and expenditures of this public money. We have learned from other Counties that the 20 million dollars provided by the bond will likely be leveraged by at least two or three times with matching funds from private, state, and federal sources. Most of the people we talk to believe that the $2.24 per month in additional property tax to the average homeowner is a tremendous return on investment. That is the equivalent of one soda or cup of coffee per month.
4.) Most if not all the land in question is already under the green belt designation so it is already taxed at a reduced rate. The impact to county tax revenue will be negligible. Each land purchase or conservation easement will be based on a contract that will specify how the land will be used, when public access will be available, and how the citizens of Cache County can be confident that everyone involved is living up to their commitments.
We have faith in the citizens of Cache County to do the right thing for our future. One needs only to look at the tremendous usage of the limited number of trails we now have in the county, to see how improved connectivity would be just one of the wonderful outcomes of Proposition 1. A citizen only needs to look at the counties to the south of us to see the consequences of waiting too long to act to protect our valley gateways, views, farms, waterways, and wildlife. There are no other methods that truly work.
We respectfully urge all voters to say yes to Proposition 1 on their General Election ballot. Please read the Prop 1 mailer that was recently sent to nearly every household and visit cacheopenspace.org.
Jack Draxler is a former Utah state legislator and North Logan mayor. He is co-chair of the Open Space Advocacy Committee that conceived of and promoted the current bond issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.