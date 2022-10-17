Jack Draxler

Editor’s note: The Herald Journal has invited individuals on both sides of Cache County’s open-space ballot proposition to submit arguments on their positions. Today’s essay is from Jack Draxler, a member of the Open Space Advocacy Committee. An opposing view by County Councilman Paul Borup appeared in the Oct. 10 edition of the newspaper.

Proposition 1 on the General Election Ballot gives us, the citizens of Cache County, the opportunity to accomplish something that most people feel is crucial at this point in time. In the Imagine Cache Survey, preserving open space was the number one issue on the minds of respondents. Cache County is among the fastest growing counties in the United States. Our children and grandchildren will need homes and businesses, and Proposition 1 is NOT anti-growth. But it does give us a common-sense method of leaving a legacy of a continuing beautiful and appealing valley. We will have the means and opportunity to protect scenic vistas, preserve open lands near valley gateways, enhance trails and trail connectivity, and maintain agriculture, waterways, and wildlife habitat.

