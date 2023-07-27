There’s been a lot of hype about a couple of blockbuster movies that recently hit the big screen: Barbie and Oppenheimer.
The two movies are total opposites. One is a mostly fun romp through the world of Barbie, that famous doll that has enchanted young girls for decades. The other movie is about a brilliant scientist who, ever after his dire ambition, was haunted by memories of what he had created — the atomic bomb.
Have you seen either of these films?
I am added to the list of millions who have now seen Oppenheimer. The hype is real — it is a masterwork of filmmaking by the guy who brought us such movies as “The Dark Knight” trilogy, “Inception,” “Dunkirk” and “Insterstellar.”
Writer and director Christopher Nolan is known for his mind-bending, thought-provoking tales, but perhaps none hits the emotions harder than Oppenheimer.
Using an artist’s skill, Nolan tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer who led the efforts of the Manhattan Project’s Los Alamos Laboratory in New Mexico during World War II to create the world’s first atomic bomb.
The movie depicts the humanity of Oppenheimer, born to Jewish immigrants from Germany, as he is besieged by false accusations of being a part of the communist party and other political and racial slants, and how he was used as a tool by at least one politician and, in a larger scope, by the government.
Often called the “father of the atomic bomb,” Oppenheimer, especially after the US dropped A-bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, is haunted by visions of what his creation has done.
Perhaps politicians and those in power should be just as haunted by aspects of today’s controversies that, while not on a nuclear level, could very much lead to internal war.
With its shifting of scenes, the movie doesn’t slow down for long and is a film that demands the viewer pay close attention.
The movie Oppenheimer is best seen on an Imax screen, but be prepared for some loud, sometimes delayed explosions. Yes, there is a big boom during the Manhattan Project’s testing of the bomb that doesn’t disappoint!
Oppenheimer is Nolan’s first rated-R film since his release of “Insomnia” in 2002. It receives the rating mainly for instances of profanity — though it is not gratuitous — and some adult content including at least a couple of sexual scenes that the American physicist has with a woman. These scenes, which include partial nudity, could have been left out of the movie without detracting from its main focus, but Nolan wanted to show the intimately flawed character that is Oppenheimer. The main thrust of the narrative is focused and builds to the troubling, evocative ending — of humankind perhaps sealing its doom.
Will our species end in a mushroom cloud?
No one on Earth may have the answer to that, but with the proliferation of nuclear weapons by the world’s superpowers, it is not tough to imagine such a holocaust.
Let’s hope it never comes to that.
For intuitive moviegoers, however, and with such a pointed message as Nolan’s film evokes, it also makes us think about the other ways in which us humans play with death. In general, for instance, we’re not the best environmentalists or health practitioners. Nor do many pay much attention to safe-driving measures, even after countless crashes caused by speed and distracted driving are daily reported around Utah and across the country.
We really are our own worst enemies.
As for the other movie, I plan to take my wife to see Barbie, but I’m glad we saw Oppenheimer first. I now need to watch something a little more lighthearted, since the message of Oppenheimer is an unsettling one (though I hear from friends who have seen it that Barbie isn’t all laughs and has its own impactful message). But that’s what good art can do — unsettle us by reminding us of the dire predicament we have placed ourselves.
Andrew Weeks is the managing editor of The Herald Journal. He can be reached at aweeks@hjnews.com.
