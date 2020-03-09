My ancestor John Cole arrived in Utah in 1850. Traveling with a young wife, three children, and six cattle, he joined a wagon company for the journey. I imagine in those days it was a big decision to travel West, and going with a company meant pros and cons.
The cons became obvious during this company's trip. Someone's green-broken colt spooked and caused a stampede. The end result was four overturned wagons, seriously injuring animals and people.
The slower moving company had to stop for the weakest members or wagon breakdowns. Livestock competed for food and water along the trail. The large company took time to assemble and get moving every morning.
The pros were also evident. Supplies were shared around as needed. Men rotated guard duty over the stock. Strength in numbers meant security, too. But personally, I believe the most important reason to travel with a company may have been the wagon circle.
Every night, the string of travelers moved their wagons into a large circle, enclosing the people and sometimes the stock in the center, especially during a storm. The nightly ritual had many practical uses. It kept the fires enclosed in one area. The children, too, were kept more secure, since prairie wolves and rattlesnakes troubled the companies.
I think the most important thing about the circle was and is the physical act of community gathering together. Each wagon filled a gap and served a purpose in the protective ring.
“We need community because we are social creatures by nature,” said Dr. Jenn Roark, executive director of the West Women and Children's Center in Portland. “I don't think that we are people that exist in isolation or that do well in isolation. We have seen studies of kids and animals that are raised without touch and how it affects their development. Inherently, there is a need for a sense of community.”
Roark recently moved away from Cache Valley. While she was here, she was a positive contribution to our community, especially if you happened to be a 9-year-old baseball player. She coached little league and remembers those evenings spent in community service fondly.
“Those cute kids! I miss them,” she said. “There is something about having that physical group of people around you. Having people that you can count on is so important.”
The past few weeks, I have desperately needed my physical community. I received a call that one of my sisters had an emergency trip on a Life Flight. To respect her privacy, I won't share the details except to say it was terrifying for our entire family.
There was much to be done — children to tend to, houses to secure, and especially my sister to pray for, as only God and the expert medical teams who watched over her could save her.
Panicked, I sent out an SOS over social media. Within 24 hours, it had gone to four continents, and I felt the strength of answered prayers like a comforting blanket. But I needed more. I needed help – physical hands to lift me off my knees. And it came.
One friend called me as soon as she heard and ran to buy the baby food, diapers and sleepers that I lacked. Neighbors lent baby bottles and baby gates. Friends brought dinner. Someone shoveled the driveway. Someone else left a card. My mother-in-law cleaned my house. Friends and coworkers’ phone calls and text messages sent reassurance and offered assistance.
Perhaps most poignant was the young man behind me in the grocery line. He did not know what I was going through, but I had left my wallet at the house in my hurry to get buns and apples to finish off dinner. He waved a casual hand and kindly paid for them. Unless he reads the paper, he will never know what that $8 act of service did for me in a troubled time. It showed me a little kindness can go a long way.
Each simple act felt like wagons circling, enclosing me in a sure knowledge that my community was there, ready to lend a hand.
Dr. Roark said giving and receiving community service provides a sense of connection and belonging. “There is research out there that shows when you do acts of service for other people it improves your mental health. I know personally, I love doing acts of service – every part of the continuum brings me joy.”
“When a community does physical acts of service — that is what really makes community effective. Those physical things are just given,” Roark continued. “Sometimes we count on people to reach out and ask for help, and it's hard to ask. Having a physical space where someone can step in goes a long way toward people emotionally helping themselves.”
She continued: “When we talk about acts of service, I think that we associate that with shoveling snow or taking meals. It doesn't have to be that. Sometimes it can be a simple email or a text message letting a person know that they are not alone in whatever they are going through.”
Thankfully, my needs have lessoned since my sister is home with her family and recovering. It makes me all the more happy to pull my wagon in line with my neighbors. Hopefully, I am filling a gap that will sustain someone else in a troubled hour. Our individual efforts may not seem grand, but when combined, the strength of our community circle can weather any storm.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com