The Herald Journal has a new regular feature showcasing Cache Valley residents’ views on how to improve our community and our world. It serves as a way for residents to get to know one another better.

If you would like to participate, answer each of the questions below and email your responses to hjletter@hjnews.com. Don’t forget to include your name, town of residence and a contact phone number, and send us a photo of yourself as well.

The responses are evaluated for clarity, creativity, relevance and other factors, then editors make a decision on which submissions to publish in the newspaper.

Here are the questions (answer each in 250 words or less):

• Name:

• Town of residence:

• Phone:

• Tell readers something about yourself:

• Relate a story that shaped the way you think or who you are as a person?

• If you were king/queen for a day, what would you do to make Cache Valley a better place?

• What would you do to make the world a better place?

• Do you have a special message for your fellow citizens?

