My first airline flight was 61 years ago from Logan, Utah, to College Station, Texas. I flew on three different DC 3 planes and changed airlines in Salt Lake City and Dallas. In the next 60 years I flew around the world six times (two times with Jenny and our four children). While working on scores of overseas assignments, I survived flights on the newest, most modern airplanes and on ancient junker planes pieced together and flown by people who never attended school.
Flying on modern airlines has changed for old folks. The last time Jenny and I flew on a commercial airplane, we were one of the few who checked in the old way of standing in line and getting a boarding pass. Most everyone waved a thing they called a telephone at a beeping gismo and whizzed past us.
An overworked flight attendant who should have been paid enough to retire a decade ago told us our telephone would direct us with early boarding. When I showed her my ancient flip phone, she said she would send someone to help us board. As I started to tell her I was 90 years old and had boarded planes before she was born, our daughter joined us. She had checked us in before leaving home, and everything we needed was on her “phone,” about the size of a pack of cigarettes.
I've been fortunate to have access to a phone most of my life. Grandaddy Hasty's old Kellogg phone hangs in the entrance to our home. He received it as a prize for getting Burnet County's first bale of cotton to the gin. I don't know what year that was, but the phone was on his wall as long as I can remember.
He and nine other farmers built and maintained a phone line that connected them to “Central,” an operator who asked what number you wanted and connected us to another line. With her help we could talk to folks almost everywhere. Grandaddy's phone was also useful for shocking big catfish and breaking the family bulldog from killing armadillos. But those are other stories.
A couple of years later (1934), Granddaddy won a radio as a cotton prize. It was about a foot tall and three feet long. It had eight operating knobs and a separate stand-alone speaker horn about as tall as I was. At night it could get reception from three stations: WSM Nashville (the Grand Ole Opry station) and two illegal superstations in Mexico. In the daytime we could listen to Red River Dave in San Antonio and the Light Crust Doughboys in Ft. Worth.
Two years later Dad got a job making 40 cents an hour working on one of President Roosevelt's make-work projects. He bought Mother a radio, a telephone and an ice box. For money earned from an hour of Dad's work, the ice man brought a weekly 50-pound block of ice. We were rich.
One morning a woman called and asked Mother to tell a lady, who lived about two miles from us, that her brother had been killed in a car wreck. Mother was washing our clothes on a rub board, Dad had driven our car to work, and I was riding a horse named Wee Bud. Mom asked me to take the death message to our neighbor.
At the neighbors house I slid off my horse and knocked on the front door. When the lady appeared, I blurted out, “Your brother was killed in a car wreck.” She began to cry, wave her arms, shout and pray. I stood frozen as she hit her head against the wall and fell to her knees. The wailing woman saw I was crying, shivering, scared out of my wits. She threw her arms around me and said, “You poor little thing. I'm sorry I scared you. Walk with me to the cornfield and tell the men folks.”
We didn't have to. The field workers had heard her screaming. The man of the house thanked me, lifted me onto Wee Bud and watched as I rode away. When Daddy returned, he and Mother organized the neighborhood to look after the neighbor's farm while the family went to the funeral in Houston.
Telephones have changed in the past 80 years. Not a week goes by that Jenny or I do not talk to family or friends in Australia, Europe or several of our United States. We are able to connect whole families in different locations on large screens of our computers or televisions. Although family and friends are miles away, we join them with their significant others, dogs, cats and burros and discuss things I didn't know existed before I was drafted into the Army.
Our lives are better with mini-computer/phones. But we need to separate truth, fantasy and lies. Not long ago Walter Cronkite was America's most trusted man. His evening news, and most newspapers and radio stations, dug deep and reported the truth.
Now newspapers struggle to stay afloat. Many radio and television stations appear to be advocates rather than conveyors of truth. One can usually find a TV channel that tells him what he wants to believe. If “I wouldn't have seen it if I hadn't believed it” is what Americans want, our land of the free needs life support.