Someone once said that we can pick and choose many things but we do not have the privilege of picking our relatives.
One of my relatives, a first cousin, grew a strong yet strange habit. When he and his family came to visit and the sun signaled it was almost time to go home, he would suddenly, without fanfare or fuss, just disappear. Searchers usually found him hidden in a closet or hiding in the barn, or lying on the backseat floor of the family car, crying. He just hated goodbyes.
His was a habit he could not seem to break. Hellos were another matter, and he was usually the first to leave the car, already it seemed, at fullgallop. Still, his dislike for goodbyes — like Gorilla Glue — stuck with him all his life, though its manifestations varied as he grew older.
Sometimes he curled his body around itself, hoping the size reduction would render him invisible. Other times the tears he shed seemed to prolong his family’s visit a few minutes longer but always the actual goodbye brought with it a fresh series of tears.
Sleep provided him some relief as I once observed him napping as he lay close to the casket that held his baby sister whose passing came like an unpleasant surprise. Brigham Young University professor Mason Allred, in a recent Journal of Mormon History article, reminds us that Martin Luther was concerned that Christians be prepared for death because the devil, as death draws near, incites us to doubt — which must, Luther believed, be avoided because doubt offends the mercy of God who alone can save us.
Luther was unique in his use of images to prepare his followers for death. In the Middle Ages there were handbooks focused on preparations for dying well. Yet in spite of our best efforts, few people, it appears, wax strong, fully confident that there is nothing left that requires repentance as we prepare to encounter life’s last great adventure. Weaknesses seem to loom large.
Preparing for our passing, some folk anticipate a great reunion with those they have loved the most while earthbound. Just the thought of encountering again a father, a mother, a husband, a wife, a brother or sister seems to engender hope, solace, and a measure of peace among those left behind.
While lunching recently with close relatives I learned that smart phones have a role to play as those we love the most are remembered. Many folk record a speaking husband, wife or child so they can hear the actual voice of a departed loved one. Or they preserve a deceased husband or wife saying that the voicemail is not available, necessitating a call back later. The preserved voice of the departed brings its own comfort as well as a longing to reunite with someone we only remember.
Voices from the past can and often do provide solace in the present. I still remember the day in 1945 when I first recorded myself reciting Rudyard Kipling’s famous poem “If” on a new machine. The playback was astonishing as I seemed unable to find my own voice in the recording. Still some thought it sounded just like me.
One day I listened as my younger brother taught his seminary class, and it was startling, even eerie, as I became aware that his voice seemed to replicate my own. The memory of his diction still brings some comfort as it reminds me of my own.
Driving home from the holiday party I realized we had spent more time remembering the absent dead by listening to their voices on our smart phones than we did on the living with whom we were in the same room.
Martin Luther may have been unique in his use of images to prepare Christians for death. Had he lived today he would probably have included a smartphone or a taped program that included the image of a wife, husband, or child and the sound of their voice. As for myself, I could count a moment more of happiness if I could hear Mom and Dad duet “Let the rest of the world go by” or again seeing my cousin wrapped around himself crying on the back seat floor of his Dad’s Plymouth. Nothing beats the real thing.