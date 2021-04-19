Note from columnist: This is the third part in a firearm series that began earlier this year; and a special thanks to Sheriff Chad Jensen for supporting the Second Amendment.
I recently tripped upon Eleanor Roosevelt’s column dated July 14, 1939. “I was one of those who was very happy when the original prohibition amendment passed,” she wrote. “I thought innocently that a law in this country would automatically be complied with, and my own observation led me to feel rather ardently that the less strong liquor anyone consumed the better it was. I came gradually to see that laws are only observed with the consent of the individuals concerned and a moral change still depends on the individual and not on the passage of any law.”
It struck me that Prohibition can be compared to President Biden’s suggested firearm reforms in many respects. He assumes that passing a law will mean compliance, and that the fewer firearms there are, the better.
Utahns like me seem to disagree, as evidenced by the historically high demand for firearm purchases and record numbers of background checks completed to obtain them.
Furthermore, Biden’s executive actions would do little, if anything, to reduce murder. As they stand, the suggested reforms single out weapons that look scary like AR-15s, though they are rarely used in violent crime.
In the most recently updated FBI statistics, out of roughly 10,500 U.S. murders, about 364, or 3.5%, are committed with rifles, which lumps AR-15s and all other rifles in one category. In sharp contrast, 6,200 murders, over 60%, are attributed to handguns.
Yet citing recent mass shootings, which Penn State researcher Lacey Wallace calculated as .2% of murders, the liberal left seeks to further limit, tax and regulate rifles like the AR-15. That rifle has once again become unjustly vilified as a weapon used only for killing.
That is false.
Firearm instructor and retired police officer Rich Meacham is a life-long firearm owner and shoots with Cache Valley Practical shooters. He said, “A firearm is an inanimate object. A gun becomes a weapon based on the intent of the user.”
The vast majority of AR-15 owners are law-abiding citizens and use their firearm for sport.
Meacham further explained, “The AR platform is the current state-of-the-art of firearms. In cars, we went from a Model-T to a Tesla. Things have improved in cars. The same thing applies to a wood stock rifle compared to an AR-15 type rifle. It’s the evolution of firearms.”
The AR-15’s versatility makes it easy to modify in weight and length, opening practical shooting opportunities to more women and youth. The AR-15 acts as an equalizer in these scenarios.
To illustrate the point, just last Saturday, my friend Mason brought one of the most historically deadly firearms of all time to the target shooting range: a 1944 Mauser-style rifle with a 10-round magazine and the ability to shoot accurately up to 1,000 yards. Rough estimates (which are admittedly contested in firearms forums) put the kill count from this and similar weapons as high as 50 million people. No other firearm comes close to that number of kills — even the military grade AK-47. To be clear, AR-15s are nowhere near the top of the list and are typically used for sport, not in combat.
Mason’s 6’4”, 220 lbs. frame fit the Mauser well. He fired it with the ease of an experienced shooter and could drill anything he put his sites on. President Biden’s executive orders would have no effect on Mason’s Mauser.
At 5’8” and weighing in at 150, one shot with the Mauser told me it would not be a practical firearm for me.
I returned to the AR-15 I’d been using; the 300 Blackout caliber AR-15 pistol with an adjustable arm brace and a suppressor. I put that lighter, shorter, quieter firearm on target and kept it there, shooting it far more easily than Mason’s Mauser. My AR allowed me to compete on the range with a bigger, stronger shooter and provided me an equal advantage at my sport.
Ironically, if the president has his way, Mason will keep the most lethal firearm in history, and I will loose my comfortable, versatile sporting firearm. It just goes to show the ignorance of those seeking to adjust firearm policy who have little or no knowledge of practical shooting sports.
Joe Biden hates everything about the AR I used. He hates the suppressor. He hates the 30 round magazine, which is the standard capacity magazine for this firearm. His executive actions seek to make the owner of that firearm a felon if they do not jump through hoops, pay additional fees and taxes, and comply to being black-listed on a national firearm registry. Personally, I would not comply with those demands.
And even if every honest, law-abiding citizen complied with those executive actions, there is no evidence that it would make a dent in murder rates in the United States.
An executive truly concerned for preventable fatality rates might practically consider returning to Prohibition. The CDC estimates that alcohol related car accidents kill 10,000 per year; roughly equivalent to total number of U.S. murders. Alcohol contributes to an estimated 25% of all violent crime. Also, the CDC estimates that 95,000 deaths per year involve excessive alcohol use.
I am not seriously suggesting the return of Prohibition. I am pointing out that legislating away individual freedoms, especially those protected by the Second Amendment, will not solve the problem of murder. Researcher Lacey Wallace affirmed that 75% of American’s believe a person bent on hurting or killing someone would find a way to do it whether firearms were available or not.
Eleanor Roosevelt made another observation in her 1939 column. “Little by little it dawned upon me that this law (Prohibition) was not making people drink any less, but it was making hypocrites and law breakers of a great number of people”
The president’s executive actions will not stop Utahns from keeping firearms. If mandated, they would do one thing very effectively; make criminals out of law-abiding citizens like me. That is something I will never support.