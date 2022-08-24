Kate Anderson new (copy)

Kate Anderson new (copy)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Trigger warning: sexual violence content.

This first week back in the halls of the middle school where I work, a grim reality stood out to me, reminding me that not everyone is happy to have their kids leave for the school day.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you