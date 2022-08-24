Trigger warning: sexual violence content.
This first week back in the halls of the middle school where I work, a grim reality stood out to me, reminding me that not everyone is happy to have their kids leave for the school day.
A mother stood in the hall with a tear-stained face because her sister had just gone into hiding. The sister’s ex-spouse had been acquitted of a violent crime and was now free. Which meant that my friend’s sister was no longer free. She lives in fear.
This sister has a restraining order against her ex-spouse. But the order offers her very little comfort, as he has been accused of multiple violent crimes and talked his way out of prosecution. He only has a protective order to stop him from repeating his offenses.
There are so many reasons that situations like this are harmful. The victim will undoubtedly bear physical and mental scars her entire life. In some cases, abused or raped women may seek abortions hoping to avoid confrontations or further entanglements. Victims may have PTSD. Victims may never have a healthy intimate relationship again.
The state of the victim who lives in fear of continued violence is only the beginning. She, he, or they have friends, children, and family members who are adversely affected.
A ripple goes out to the schools the kids attend, the workplaces where friends and family worry, and the churches where all of them worship. The police force, the county agents, and the community in general bear financial and physical burdens of continued reports, multiple arrests, and in this case dismissal of charges only to have offenders repeat violent crimes.
For the criminal, there is little accountability or consequence. Everyone else bears the consequences. And the U.S. Bureau of Justice reports that 94% of violent criminals will turn to violent crime again.
My friend’s sister could easily be my sister. She could be your sister, dear reader, or your cousin. And she could also be a man or a transgender person who has been victimized by domestic violence.
Domestic violence has many ugly faces. Verbal, psychological, and financial abuse can occur with our without physical or sexual abuse. Often, more than one type of abuse occurs. And sexual assault and rape fall under the heading of domestic abuse when it occurs at the hands of a long-time partner.
As Eleanor Hildebrant noted in her August 13 HJ news article, rape is the only violent crime where Utah has a higher rate than the national average, citing Leslie Miles’ study, “Sexual Assault Among Utah Women: A 2022 Update.”
Miles’ study shows some rape cases happen at the hands of strangers: over 18%. But a staggering 58% of rapes are committed by an acquaintance. And an even more alarming fact; over 13% of rapes happen at the hands of a long-time partner, ex-partner, or a spouse.
These are not back-alley attacks by masked prowlers. They are violent, sexual crimes that happen in regular homes. Tragically, Miles’ study estimates that only about 12% of women report sexual violence to law enforcement. Only 6% of those crimes are prosecuted in any way.
With those dismal prosecution rates, it is no wonder that violent crimes against women continue unchecked. Violent crimes, specifically those against women, tend to repeat and escalate. And many victims report crimes to law enforcement only to have cases dismissed for lack of evidence.
From my personal experience with my daughter’s physical assault at the hands of a peer, I learned the following: Sometimes there is evidence, but perpetrators are given plea deals or probationary status to speed up the court process. That leaves the offender free to walk the streets or halls where the victim has to live in fear. Restraining and protective orders are often put in place in such situations. But, as in my daughter’s case, the offender can and sometimes does come in contact with the victim despite the order.
A 2008 study by K. A. Vittes states that restraining orders are largely ineffective. Ten percent or more of murder victims in the study were killed by someone who had a restraining order against them. Often those killings happened within the first few days after the order was put in place.
Leslie Miles’ 2022 study suggests that increased funding for investigation and prosecution is vital to reducing violent crimes like rape. I agree and will go a step further.
Recognition of domestic abuse as a crime must increase; especially where gender roles can be misconstrued and incorrectly hold that women are subservient to men. Some men act on that, exercising violence based on their position as the man of the house. Some other people may support those men, seeking to keep families together even when toxic or abusive relationships exist.
That is wrong.
No one ever has the right to hurt their spouse, partner or child. Not ever. Violence against women, partners, and children is a crime and should be prosecuted.
Utah’s government and all of its dominant religions stand strongly against abuse.
Men, women, and partners should hold each other in equal esteem. Men, women, and partners should refrain from physically and mentally injuring each other and their children. Anyone who has knowledge of such abuse should report it to the proper authorities. For the record, the church which I attend abides by and teaches a mandatory reporting policy. I have been trained in that policy, as required of people working with children in my church.
Authorities should have the funds available to investigate and prosecute violent crimes against women, partners, and children to the fullest extent possible. Funding should be reallocated, taking away from parking violations and weed control in order to address and prosecute violent crime.
Then perhaps the grim reality of domestic abuse in our community might shrink instead of growing. Because no one should have to live in fear.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com.