I write from one of the most beautiful spots on earth. Marvelous, snow-covered mountains surround me. Days like this will not last long. A change in weather has pushed away the stale air and pollution that fills our valley many days each winter. Another inversion will come. But for this day I will enjoy sitting in a warm house and watching deer and elk through my spotting scope.
It seems that most years since Jenny, our son Dennis and I entered Cache Valley 61 years ago, our mountain forests and wildlife have improved. Our valley air, where most of us spend our time, has deteriorated. These changes can be backed up by data, but this is an opinion piece. At my age I do not need another peer-reviewed publication.
Last week Paul Rogers, a research scientist from USU's College of Natural Resources, gave an excellent, thought-provoking lecture to the Cache Valley Historical Society about CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) projects and the USU Forestry Summer Camp. He wove together the poverty of the Great Depression, the eroded and abused landscapes, the work of the CCC and its cultural effect on Utah.
He showed us how much of the mountain improvements we are surrounded with today came from efforts of non-Utah youngsters. CCC required that most of the workers had to come from homes outside Utah. Some eastern city kids married local girls. Others enrolled in Utah colleges. Their settling in Utah may have been more important than their forest rehabilitation work, but that's another story.
Until the turn of the 20th century, mountains around us were mostly “open” range, used by anyone. Sheep herds grazing the mountains could be identified from Logan by the dust they raised. Starved livestock rotted in streams. Cache County leaders turned to the federal government for help.
On July 1, 1902, Albert Potter, chief of grazing for the Interior Department, arrived in Logan. He found our mountains “badly tramped out by sheep.” He estimated 150,000 sheep used the range where 50,000 would be too many. He wrote that timber was pretty well exhausted and “it would be hard to find a seedling big enough to make a club to kill a snake.”
The Cache National Forest was established August 16, 1906. Later, people of Cache Valley purchased private land in the Wellsville Mountains and donated it to the federal government. That land became part of the Cache National Forest. All of these land transactions occurred before I arrived.
When I came here six decades ago, much of the rangeland was overgrazed. Only a few areas had timber suitable for harvest. Game animals, especially deer, were plentiful. The deer fence along the base of the mountains kept some deer from the valley. We taught firefighting at summer camp. The Forest Service used our students to fight fires. The Cache NF was called an “asbestos” forest. The only wildfire I “fought” in the years I taught summer camp was a single tree hit by lightening.
Now, 61 years after I came into this valley, forestry, grazing and wildlife management on our national forests have changed the landscape. Forests and rangelands are much better than they were a few decades ago. There is still room for improvement, but if management is funded, all areas needing attention can be improved.
The current threats to our public lands are not from fire danger or overuse by traditional users (timber harvest, grazing, hunting) but from increased recreational use by a growing population with motorized toys. Much of the damage is by thrill seekers with off-road wheeled vehicles and snowmobiles.
Utah and other Western states are among our fastest-growing states. When the Cache National Forest was created, there were about 279,000 people in Utah. By 1959, when I first came to Logan, the population was still less than a million people (estimated 891,000). Estimates are that there are now over 3.2 million people in our state. This year a new U.S. Census will be made. It is reasonable to suggest that 11 people are now living in Utah for every person in our state at the time the Cache NF was formed.
Utahns represent a fraction of the people using Cache and other national forests. The tourism industry suggests visitors spend $8 billion to $9 billion a year in Utah annually. The basis for people visiting our state is not our cultural accomplishments, which are significant, but the beauty and mystique of our public lands.
I'm sure some readers will be quick to tell me there is no Cache National Forest. But it exists and is managed as part of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest group. The USDA Forest Service and other public land management agencies are scrambling to manage our lands with declining budgets. The Federal Budget Tracker indicates that the 2020 Forest Service budget will be cut by 6% overall. I didn't calculate how many war missiles that will buy.
I am surrounded by snow-covered mountains owned by we the people. Hanging outside my office is a picture of a much younger me in my U.S. Army uniform. Near it is a picture of Jenny, a couple of grandchildren and me sitting on a blanket near Tony Grove Lake. Ninety years of living has convinced me that investing in people and land trumps missiles and war.