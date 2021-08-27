The Cache County Clerk/Auditor’s Office would like to inform the community of the tax relief options available through our office. We would like all eligible applicants to be able to seek and receive the tax relief they qualify for. In 2020 Cache County awarded over $1,119,549 in property tax relief to approximately 855 qualifying residents.
Cache County has a variety of property tax relief programs: Veteran with a Service Related Disability, Active Duty Armed Forces, Blind, Homeowner’s Tax Credit (Circuit Breaker), and Indigent (Hardship). All applications must be submitted on an annual basis with the exception of the disabled veteran’s exemption that only has to be renewed when there is a change in circumstance like percentage of disability or residence. On all property tax relief only the primary residence and up to one acre of primary residential land is eligible.
Applications are due by Sept. 1 according to Utah State law; however, the Cache County Council has granted our request to extend the deadline to Nov. 30. All applicants must complete an application by the deadline and provide all requested documentation to verify eligibility.
Application forms are available online at https://www.cachecounty.org/auditor/abatement.html or can be picked up in the Cache County Tax Administration office at 179 North Main Suite 112.
The circuit breaker and hardship programs require income verification as they are designed to provide assistance to home owners that have income below statutorily mandated levels. We strongly encourage low income applicants to apply early each year starting in May as proving income eligibility through financial documentation can be a time consuming process.
The circuit breaker program is aimed at helping low-income elderly tax payers, and full year residents older than 66 with a gross annual income of less than $34,666. Applicants must complete an application and provide prior year income verification documentation as determined by the auditor’s office. Hardship assistance is handled on a “case-by-case” basis and requires the applicant to complete an application and the Low Income Supplemental Packet. In addition to prior year income verification they must provide proof of extreme hardship or medical disability. Each hardship case will be reviewed and decided by the Cache County Council.
The military and blind programs are not income based, but do require eligibility documents. The blind program exempts the first $11,500 of property from taxation, and requires the application and a statement from a licensed ophthalmologist verifying legal blindness. The active duty program is for those currently serving who can provide satisfactory evidence of "qualifying active duty military service" which means 200 or more days in any continuous 365 day period. Required documents include an application and travel vouchers detailing actual dates served outside of Utah. The disabled veteran program requires the certificate of discharge, and a military statement listing the percentage of service related disability to be submitted with the initial application.
We realize there are times when tax relief is needed and our office is honored to help members of our community who have questions about these tax relief programs. Citizens may inquire with the Tax Administration office at 179 North Main Suite 112 in person or may call my office (435)755-1706 during office hours Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.