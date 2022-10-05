Today the Pumpkin Walk in North Logan is open to the public. A charming collection of home-made displays lines the walking path of Elk Ridge Park, as it has ever autumn for almost 40 years (though it began at Beutler Farms before moving to Elk Ridge).
My husband’s family has been connected with the community tradition for nearly all of those years. This year, more cousins, Ilee Nielsen and her mom Nicolee, asked if they could join us in executing a scene. Cub Scout Pack 769 also wanted to try a scene this year. So I got to glimpse the experience of preparing for the Pumpkin Walk with new perspectives from each group.
Initially, all the newbies were a little nervous. They’d never done Pumpkin Walk before, though they’d always dreamed of painting plump gourds for display and dressing those fabulous pumpkins in snazzy outfits. This year, the two scenes I took part in were so different, it was magical to see each one come together and to see all the new participants enjoying the process.
For Ilee, Nicolee, and the Anderson/Borup/Dye gang, an Enchanted Forest scene featured fairies and gnomes that had to have homes. The family designed dozens of pumpkin fairy houses. Rapturous Ilee went to work decorating them alongside her cousins. Pine cones, moss, and twigs made simple pumpkins into a fairy masterpieces.
But better than the delightful results were the sounds of laughter and creativity bubbling through my cousin’s yard as each pumpkin was formed into something unique and special. Ilee and Nicolee’s talent for using a hot glue gun became an essential part of the scene’s creation. With Kaylee Borup’s extraordinary art and design abilities, and the help of all the cousins, a small part of Elk Ridge Park is now a miniature kingdom fit for Oberon and Titania.
That scene is practically perfect in every way. The Andersons, Borups, Dyes, and now Nielsens wouldn’t have it be anything less.
In endearing contrast, Pack 769 took on a camping scene with gusto. The head ladies in charge, Erin S. and Starla Wierman, had no thoughts of perfect execution. They wanted each Cub Scout in the pack, and any little siblings attending, to be a part of the creation.
That meant Erin had to gather 35 pumpkins, at least that many paint brushes, various bottles of paint, and suggested designs for forest animals that might visit a Cub Scout camp out. The night the Scouts painted their pumpkins was a messy and joyful one. Each little cubby added something they could be proud of. And Erin figured out how to transport 35 wet pumpkins safely.
When it was time to set up, Starla, her husband Terry, and their copious supply closet would add the greenery and campfire needed to put together the eclectic gathering of decorated pumpkins. We set up a tent, some chairs, and Terry’s fabulous fake firepit to show two young Cub Scouts being visited by a future Scout that is “out of this world.”
Since I was the seasoned member of the crew, the main character’s head painting fell to me. The three little pumpkin heads started as funky table decorations. They got some classy, stuffed uniforms because everyone is a fan of a person in uniform. Then the heads were posted on rebar and attached to the uniforms with pins. With a few hours left to set up, the little figures still lacked their hands and roasting sticks. Those who want to see the truly finished scene will need to pop in to the Pumpkin Walk, Oct. 6-11.
The results of both my family’s scene and the pack’s scene are delightful examples of community. They are creations that meant something special to both groups. They are both worth appreciating and celebrating.
After all, isn’t that what community if for? Celebrating differences and appreciating people? That is one tradition that I hope lives for many years to come.
