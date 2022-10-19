This month, my students are hard at work on projects for a National History Day competition. For the project, students have to make a thesis, or a goal, that must be supported in order for their project to advance. If they hope to advance, their thesis must be clear and well supported by evidence. They must show how their project works and how their thesis supports the assertions or goals they make.
It strikes me that there are some similarities between my students projects and Proposition 1, which appears on our ballot from now, for early voters, until voting day on Nov. 8.
Proposition 1 asks, “Shall Cache County, Utah, be authorized to issue General Obligation Bonds in a principal amount not to exceed TWENTY MILLION DOLLARS for the purpose of paying all or a portion of the costs of purchasing land, conservation easements, and other interests in land from willing landowners in order to protect scenic vistas, preserve open lands near valley gateways, add trails and trail connectivity, and maintain agriculture, waterways, and wildlife habitat with all acquisitions to be selected by the County Council based upon recommendations of an Open Lands Board and subject to periodic independent audit commissioned by the County; said Bonds to be due and payable in not to exceed 20 years from the date of issuance of the Bonds.”
The goal of the open space proposition is a valiant one and has broad support. But I question whether the goal will be met given the actual wording of the measure, not just the good intentions of its writers or the voting public.
I read the column against Proposition 1 by my husband’s cousin Paul Borup. Borup made some good points which I believe are well founded. Specificity was his main point, which I agree with because Proposition 1 is extremely broad.
Some of his points I thought were unfounded. For example, the fear that $20 million in purchasing power will damage a struggling real estate market seems unlikely to me. When we are talking about purchases of multiple acres along miles of corridors throughout Cache Valley, $20 million is a pretty conservative sum. I don’t see this causing any damage to property values and it might benefit values to a degree.
I also read Jack Draxler’s column in favor of Proposition 1. Draxler restates some of the exact language of the proposition, reaffirming the oversight of the project, landowner agreement, and the relatively light load on taxpayers. His first few points are written in the proposition and are, therefore, guaranteed, should the measure pass.
But, I found Draxler’s last two points to be questionable sources of evidence to support the proposition. Draxler said that the criteria used to evaluate and purchase public lands with Prop 1 funds would be patterned after the Land Evaluation and Site Assessment system (LESA). He also said the land in question was already under a green belt designation.
Those are both good things, but unfortunately, neither of those two points are written in the proposition itself. That means that the criteria used might be the LESA system and lands purchased might already be designated as green belt properties. The fact is, unless it is specifically written in the proposition, both of those things are not enforceable or guaranteed.
Is that important?
I assert that it is important to have narrow and measurable specifications in order to achieve a desired result. I argue that as it is written, Proposition 1 is too broad in its scope of desired outcomes and non specific in how those outcomes may be measured.
Getting back to the goal of the proposition, will it accomplish what the voting public wants? Will it grant us scenic vistas, open space, expanded corridors, expanded trails, and agricultural maintenance?
The answer is, maybe. To a limited extent, the answer might even be probably. Given the scope of the measure, it’s hard to say.
There are some things that will certainly happen. Voting yes to Proposition 1 will guarantee that $20 million will be taxed and spent on lands as specified in the measure. And for the $20 million, the voter will most likely get something, somewhere, that will qualify as open space.
The question of what, where, and who exactly will benefit is not written in the proposition and is, therefore, unknown and unpredictable.
I do have a prediction, though; Proposition 1 will pass.
Open space is desirable. The price tag for the measure is affordable and the public recognizes that acting sooner rather than later is prudent.
If the measure does pass, I hope that the appointed board will take the time to draft a complete plan on open spaces and corridors so that the twenty million dollars will set the county up for future success in this regard.
The $20 million in taxes we will spend is only a first step; a drop in the bucket compared to what will be required to actually reach the goals of scenic vistas, expanded corridors, and preserved agricultural open space.
I’ll end with this. If my student had come to me with a project written like Proposition 1, I would say, “Great idea! This concept has merit. Narrow your topic to focus on something specific to make sure your evidence and plan meet that specific goal. Edit this and come back to me with something a little tighter and better defined.”
I’m not sure if my students would take my advice. In fact, I’m predicting that voters won’t take it. But I do hope that Jack Draxler is right about the implementation of Proposition 1. It might be a first step in the right direction. I hope it is. Because I predict my taxes will be going toward the cause either way.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com
