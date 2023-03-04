...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected, especially
during the overnight hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
As I was working on projects at my desk Friday morning, I was focused on the work and happy the weekend was approaching, not realizing until sometime later in the day that we were getting more snow.
It happened like this: As I pondered a sentence in an article I was reviewing, I walked from my desk to stretch and think, and my eyes went to the window. I was going to look at the mountain, but all I saw at first was a dizzying scene of snowflakes falling to the already frozen and snow-covered ground.
And the next thing I did was sigh — more snow just in time for the weekend with more forecast for Saturday. Unless you’re a skier, which I am not (though I used to get on the slick sticks years ago), it sounds like a good time to once again stay indoors.
The only thing with that is that I already have cabin fever. Besides work — which I seem to do an awful lot of these days — I am running out of things to keep me occupied.
My wife noticed this recently and asked how I could be bored after working so much. Didn’t I like the down time? Yes, I told her, but I need “something” to do.
I keep hearing about how lovely spring is here in the valley, about how nice it will be to get outside then, but as of late I wonder if spring will ever arrive. I am told it will, and so I am trusting my sources.
Sources, for a journalist, are a great thing. One cannot really do the reporting job without sources and their input and perspective, and I have always appreciated those I have been able to work with over the course of my career. Many of my sources came about by me reaching out to them, but others have contacted me to let me know important things going on in business and community. Not only here, but in the other places I have worked. We’ve developed professional relationships. They know they can trust me, and I trust them.
I’ve been here in the valley now for going on about three months and my source list here keeps growing. Thanks for allowing me to work with you, for taking my calls or requests, and for those who have reached out to me, offering story tips and providing important information for stories, background, and leads.
We’re always looking for important stories to tell, many which come as tips from our sources. What are the topics and stories that matter to you? Let me know: aweeks@hjnews.com.
