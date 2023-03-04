Andy Mug for Online

As I was working on projects at my desk Friday morning, I was focused on the work and happy the weekend was approaching, not realizing until sometime later in the day that we were getting more snow.

It happened like this: As I pondered a sentence in an article I was reviewing, I walked from my desk to stretch and think, and my eyes went to the window. I was going to look at the mountain, but all I saw at first was a dizzying scene of snowflakes falling to the already frozen and snow-covered ground.

