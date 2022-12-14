Hello, I am the new managing editor of The Herald Journal.
And yes, I have big shoes to fill. Charles McCollum, the paper’s long-time editor of 27 years, did an excellent job of directing the news coverage for almost three decades. I salute him for his service.
But I am excited to take the helm now. Each editor comes with his or her own ambitions, background and experiences. Mine will prompt some things to remain the same, but I also plan to do some things differently. Like Charlie, however, I hope to serve the people of Cache Valley.
In fact, that is one of the things I am most excited about — meeting you.
As I mentioned in another place, journalism to me is about people. It is people that make up a newspaper — not only the reporters and photographers who produce the content, but the sources and individuals profiled in the stories and photos. And, of course, its readers.
Readers make up a big part of any paper — whether they consume the news online or in print — and I am happy you are here, reading today’s issue of The Herald Journal, no matter what form that may be.
There will be some changes ahead. There will, for instance, be a different focus in the way some news is presented, with a bent toward that beast we all feed anymore – the digital world. With my team of devoted reporters, I also hope to initiate more enterprise reporting. Changes will not come all at once, but over time as I get more settled with my new responsibilities and surroundings.
I am thankful I have a good team here who is willing to help, because, ultimately, we could not produce THJ without them and their work.
Of course, it is not easy being a journalist these days. I say this not out of self-pity, but because I have seen too many of my colleagues in markets across the country lambasted for doing their jobs. The free press remains a hallmark of the U.S. Constitution, however, and I am excited to be a part of this small group of freedom fighters in the American drama. I am excited to share this journey with my colleagues at The Herald Journal.
And I am excited to be here with you.
Thank you for being here, for taking some time to spend with The Herald Journal. And thank you for what you do to make Cache Valley a great place to live and work. I look forward to meeting you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.