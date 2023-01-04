Perhaps you noticed.
Last Saturday, The Herald Journal kicked off the first in a new business feature, which we hope to run every Saturday. Each week the series, titled “Profiles in Business,” will highlight a different business in Cache Valley.
Some of them may be newer to the community, but other businesses may have been here a long time. Some may be unique; others may be ordinary. Each of them will be interesting.
That’s a given, because what I’ve found over the course of my journalism career, much of it spent reporting about businesses, locally owned businesses have interesting stories worth sharing.
“Profile in Business,” which will include introductory graphs followed by six questions, will give readers the chance to get to know their community better by getting to know the businesses that make up the valley.
The first story profiled The Greenhouse Nursery Inc., which we were told Kirk Wilcox had “hand built from the ground in 1986” and is located on the corner of 300 S. 300 West in downtown Logan.
The business, now owned by landscaper Gus Allen, offers costumers plant materials, landscape design and contracting services, unique planters and hanging baskets, among other items.
According to the story by Clarissa Casper, when The Greenhouse went for sale, Allen feared if he didn’t purchase the store, it might get turned into a parking lot or apartment complex.
“It’s something that has been in the valley for a long time, and I wanted to keep it going,” Allen told the newspaper. “It has history.”
And now Allen is making history.
As are other business owners and managers in the valley.
While reporting on business in the Dakotas and Minnesota, I was thrilled to learn how innovative entrepreneurs and savvy company professionals took their ideas and strengths to new heights, initiating ideas and creating change. In turn, I saw how those changes impacted and influenced others to excel.
In many ways, it is the genesis of competition. It also creates a form of synergy.
Isn’t that what a thriving business community does—provide, promote, inspire and give back?
The same thing, I am sure, happens here in Cache Valley. “Profiles in Business” is one way to learn about these businesses and their owners and managers — and their employees, of course —who help impact and influence the region.
If you have ideas on businesses you’d like to see profiled, let me know: aweeks@hjnews.com
