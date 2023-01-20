Ripples of laughter were heard throughout a banquet room at the Logan Country Club on Thursday, as Jay Black, past president of the Rotary Club of Logan, shared comments from area third-grade students about the dictionary they received from the Rotarians.
Rotarians had gathered at the country club for their weekly luncheon.
Some 3,000 copies of the book, “A Students Dictionary,” were distributed this past year to students in Cache and Rich counties, he said. It’s a fun book for students, but when Black handed me a copy, I also found it interesting. There are all sorts of things in the book besides word definitions.
Including the English language’s longest, which is — you guessed it — too long to include here. (It takes up a whole page in the dictionary.)
The Rotary Club started the dictionary project in 2004, according to information on the club’s Facebook page. Over the ensuing years more than 35,000 copies of the dictionary have been given to students, primarily to third graders.
In 2021, nearly 4,600 books were delivered to students in 30 schools. Copies also went that year to fourth graders who didn’t receive copies when they were in the third grade because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was great for me to learn Thursday that the Rotary Club is continuing this worthwhile tradition, and that it didn’t let something like a global pandemic hinder its efforts to supply young students with the informative and fun book.
I have plans to peruse the book Black gave me. After all, I’m a kid at heart — but also because a person is never too old to learn and I want to find out more about that hefty, cumbersome word that is too long to write, let alone pronounce.
Also at the meeting were guests Greg and Ruth Rowley. Greg Rowley presented an interesting history of Gossner Foods Inc. and its founding in Cache Valley. There is too much detail to include here, but Rowley, who has worked for the company for nearly 50 years and is today chairman of the board, shared how some 71 million pounds of cheese is produced by the company every year.
Cache Valley is lucky to have such a progressive company, impacting lives and livelihoods. Rowley said the company boasts an annual salary of $375 million, of which about 70% goes back into the local economy. Gossner, he said, is listed as the 66th largest dairy in the US.
Thanks, Gossner. We look forward to your continued success!
