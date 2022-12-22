Cache Valley. I remember the first time I visited here years ago – I cannot remember the year, exactly – but I was a young buck then and remember coming here and thinking what a quiet little valley this was.
The years have piled on and I have visited a few times since then. It is still a delightful place, but not as quiet as it used to be, meaning there are a lot more people here than I remember from years ago. Understandable, since pleasant communities attract more people every year. Such as myself.
In the brief time I have been here – a whopping two weeks – I have made some mental notes. I look forward to exploring and learning more about what the valley has to offer, but for now here are some observations:
The mountains. It has been a while since I have lived beneath the shadow of Utah mountains – or any mountains for that matter – and they look big for someone who has been away for a while. I look forward to exploring the canyons, trails and fishing spots. If you have suggestions on sites to visit, please let me know.
The snow. Moving here from North Dakota, I am familiar with frigid temperatures (much colder than Utah) and snow, and Cache Valley welcomed me with plenty of the white stuff. I had a hunch that it was to help make me feel not so out of place when I arrived. Ironically, there was more snow and ice here when I arrived than there was in North Dakota when I left. Be careful on these slick roads.
The traffic. I was told before I arrived that the traffic in the valley is much more than it used to be. As mentioned above, this makes sense, since over the years many people have found the benefits and perks of living in this scenic valley. But oh my, yes, the traffic – it is quite a bit more than what I expected. It is a good thing I like people.
The people. When I arrived in the Midwest, I quickly learned that people there were friendly and helpful, but many of them liked to keep to themselves. I have noticed the same mindset here when out and about. Or maybe it just takes a while to get involved and accepted into the community. Understandable, and I am excited to get involved.
You can help. If you have story tips or suggestions, or any places or activities you think a newbie like me would like to visit or participate in, please let me know. I look forward to hearing from you.
