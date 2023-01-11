andy weeks mug

There is something I noticed about the papers I have worked with in several communities: each was involved in some capacity with local groups and organizations, such as the Lions Club, Rotary Club, et al.

I even had a publisher/editor who served on the local economic development board. He left the reporting of that group to the staff journalists – and his participation on the board never hindered the job of the newspaper to report accurately and fairly – but if ever he wrote an editorial that involved the board, he tagged it, letting readers know he was a member. This, of course, was only right and in the interest of full disclosure.

