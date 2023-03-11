Support Local Journalism

When Ronald Reagan called the United States a "city on a hill," in 1974, it encapsulated an expansive, optimistic vision of America.

The phrase comes from a Puritan sermon by John Winthrop called "A Model of Christian Charity." But no one knew Winthrop's sermon existed until 1838, when it was discovered in the New-York Historical Society and printed by the Massachusetts Historical Society. The New-York Historical Society had nearly closed in 1825, but New York Gov. Dewitt Clinton urged the state to save it.

