It helps to put a face on things. COVID-19 sounds scary, but to most of us, it feels far away — a specter haunting communities outside our valley's protective confines. My friend, Dr. John Bailey, said when dealing with disease, it helps to put a face on it. Personally knowing someone afflicted helps us internalize the seriousness of the issue.
For me that face is my grandmother Betty Grant, though she never heard of coronavirus. She passed away in 1986 after living with the effects of poliomyelitis for three decades. This picture, taken with Richard Nixon in 1956 by the March of Dimes campaign, is what she looked like in her iron lung while hospitalized in Washington, D.C.
Those who remember World War II or even Woodstock may recall the United States weary fight against polio. With eerie similarity, it started with a major outbreak in New York in 1908 that killed 2,400 people.
Polio struck hardest during the summers from 1908 until 1967. Though it mostly killed infants and children, no one was immune, including President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who finished his presidency in a wheelchair. Of that time, pediatrician Paul Offit said, “Second only to the atom bomb, polio was the thing Americans feared most.”
That is the current feeling regarding COVID-19 around the world.
My grandmother was stricken by the polio virus in 1955. Within hours of becoming sick with a high fever, she lost the ability to move her limbs and breathe. The large and expensive iron lung was her salvation. She was lucky to get one. A young adult, she stood a good chance of living and, therefore, was granted one of the coveted life-saving machines. Then, as now, doctors had to choose who would receive the best care because there were too few machines to respond to the flood of patients; another uncanny similarity to our current crisis.
Her battle was long-lived; she stayed in an iron lung over two years. She became a poster girl for the March of Dimes; a nonprofit dedicated to raising money a dime at a time for polio research. That particular campaign hinged on the phrase, “Polio Isn't Licked Yet.”
The battle cry inspired everyday people to do their part and give what they could spare, even nickels and dimes, to the cause. At that time, most medical advances and equipment were paid by universities and government grants. Inspiring everyday Americans to help in small ways felt revolutionary.
It was revolutionary and empowering. In a 1956 broadcast with reporter Drew Pearson, my Grandma Betty said, “I think if more people realized the wonderful work they do and just how far each one of their dimes can go, they would help us.” Here is a link to that interview on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2VkK8fs.
To me, there is no more pertinent message. The sum of our personal efforts combined with others’ efforts does make a difference. I believe that is true at any time, but especially in times of trouble.
What are our nickels and dimes in the combat against corona virus? Are they jobs or the lack of them? Schooling or lack of it? Fate and government have determined some of our mandatory sacrifices. Still, we maintain a level of control even in the most dire situations. We can do a little and give a little more.
One dime I can give is to exercise my rights as much as I am able. I am still researching candidates, voting, and keeping in contact with my local representatives. Virtual voting is a bit complicated, but it is something I can still do — something I can control.
Logging into school with my kids is another nickel I contribute to the fight. Public schools will only be funded if students attend, and that means they must log in, even when it is frustrating (times four).
My neighbors and friends are giving their dimes: sewing masks and gowns. They are giving their nickels wearing masks and sanitizing. They are giving by staying home and isolating or by bravely working where they can. Some friends are giving even more — standing as sentinels at hospital doors and in emergency rooms.
COVID isn't licked yet. Not by a long shot. It probably will not be for a long time. We need to keep pitching in; keep doing all within our control to move forward and defeat the specter. It may take months or years for our country to fully recover. For me, it's a comfort to know I'm doing my part and pitching in where I can. And it is amazing to see the wonderful work we are doing together one dime at a time.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com