Have you turned your calendars yet? It’s now the month of October, considered here in the Northern Hemisphere as the second month of autumn, with falling leaves and cooler weather. And especially for young ones, it means Halloween and growing anticipation for the holiday season.
When we lived in our larger home where our family was raised, it also meant harvesting our large garden — corn, beans, squash, and tomatoes. We had plenty to share, and the kids thought it was too much to store for the winter. But they were good to help. Some grumbled a bit and said, “Why don’t we just go to the store and buy this stuff?” The reply, “Because it tastes better when we do it ourselves.”
Jane does still do some peaches since those are hard to find in the winter, but that’s about it. I think there are some frozen green beans in the freezer, too.
For those of us who are “Mormon,” “LDS,” or members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, October is also General Conference for the church. We always look forward to that and the great talks and beautiful music associated with it. We used to go down to the Tabernacle and later the Conference Center when I held church leadership positions, but now it’s great to watch it in the comfort of our home on the big screen TV.
We still have a lot of trees in the yard of our current home, but our neighbor, Sherm, mows the leaves up for us, and the local grandkids help get the outside ready for winter — storing porch and deck furniture, hoses, and covering it all with large tarps.
There’s certainly growing anticipation for the holiday season. Christmas decorations have been on sale for weeks now at Sam’s Club and many other places. Let’s get Halloween over with first, OK?
I need to make a correction of an error in my last column. When I wrote about Blyth Ahlstrom, I must have made a typo that was not detected. Blythe lived for 86 years. All else was correct. He was a great man who made countless differences for good at USU and in our community.
Recently we enjoyed Tyler Whitesides in “The Music Man” at the Ellen Eccles Theater. I have watched Tyler grow up and greatly admired his parents, Ralph and Leann, and each of their children. I’ve also read all of Tyler’s books and am awaiting the next one. He lives in Nibley with his wife, Connie, and their two children.
A couple of Saturdays ago we attended the 70th wedding anniversary celebration for our long-time friends Ross and Maurine Allen. How many couples do you know who have been married for that many years? We have many happy memories with the Allens on tours they led to Hawaii and when Ross was our bishop. Now we look forward to seeing them each month at the USU emeriti luncheons. Their neighbors, Keith and Carol Checketts, are also forever friends.
A recent emeriti gathering featured a great presentation about another longtime friend and associate of mine at USU, Gary Richardson. Gary and his wife, Fran, and their family are people we look up to. Gary’s pioneering work with Tony Ernstrom is known worldwide in the dairy industry. Think of that when you enjoy your next Aggie Ice Cream — the finest we’ve ever had, and I’ve had lots of ice cream in my time on this earth.
I wonder who really “invented” ice cream? I’ll have to Google that and see what comes up. It still is and always will be my favorite dessert. Just ask Jane. She comes up with a great variety of desserts, but she also knows I would just as soon have some ice cream — vanilla with a little caramel syrup on it. It used to be chocolate, but then my doctor told me, “No more chocolate,” so I made the switch … most of the time.
I’m still an avid reader and currently have three books going at the same time. One is the latest book by Clair M. Poulson, “Fool’s Deadly Gold.” I’ve read all of his books, and this one is another great suspense novel. The second is “The Glovemaker,” a novel by Ann Weisgarber. Its setting is Utah, 1888. It’s well written and hard to put down. The last book is by Camron Wright, “The Other Side of the Bridge.” The bridge is the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. I’ll never forget my first trip to that area of California and going across that beautiful bridge. My Dad explained how it was built, and I was in awe after hearing what he said. I’ve been there several times since and always enjoyed going across that historic structure.
I hope I will always be able to read books. Author Helen Exley wrote, “Books can be dangerous. The best ones should be labeled, ‘This could change your life.’” I also read the scriptures, which I’ve done numerous times in my 800-plus years, and they have surely changed my life.
One of my regular “reads” each month is the Reader’s Digest. In this month’s edition there is a great little section under “Laughter, The Best Medicine,” entitled NEVER SAY NEVER. Here are just a few:
“Never answer an anonymous letter.” – Yogi Berra. “Never keep-up with the Joneses. Drag them down to your level. It’s cheaper.” – Quentin Crisp. “Never, under any circumstances, take a sleeping pill and a laxative at the same time.” – Dave Barry. And the last one by Will Rogers, “Never slap a man while he is chewing tobacco.”
A friend also told me a funny one recently, and I’ll share it now with you — “All the baby books tell you that infants need to eat every two to three hours, but what they fail to mention is that this behavior continues until the child turns 18 and moves out of your house!”
I miss our kids though, and I’m glad when they come home. They’re always welcome.