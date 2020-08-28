Editor’s note: The following editorial appeared recently in the Rich Civic Times online newspaper, which covers the Bear Lake area.
This has been an amazing summer in terms of tourism. Some businesses are estimating two to two and half times the business and visitors. It is welcome news as many people were terrified that our economy would be crushed because of COVID-19. Brian Hirschi, who admirably faced two of his employees getting COVID at the first of the summer and handled it with concern for his employees and community, says that he is so busy that if he were renting inner tubes instead of boats they would be rented.
But there are some small businesses that have seen more people but less profit, as the tourists want “quick and dirty” fixes on their jet skis and boats and have kept some of the locals who want full tune-ups away.
Both the North Beach and Rendezvous Beach are filled up every morning, and cars are illegally parked along roadsides to allow people to use the beaches.
Some of the regulars who come back every year are reevaluating whether Bear Lake is the destination they want because there are too many people.
Our services such as ambulances, sewer, internet and garbage pickup are running past their maximum capacity because of the wonderful people who run these services. Many have had to work late into the night without pay just because they are the kind of people who are dedicated to our community.
We want and need tourism. It is the lifeblood of RICH County and Garden City. But unless we plan better for tourism enjoyment we may be killing the “goose that laid the golden egg.”