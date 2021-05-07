After many, many times many multiple myriad years, I have made my peace with winter. The United Nations could take lessons from me. For the first time I miss winter. I just started to notice that winter whispers while summer screams, loud colors, louder lawn care, loudest road crews. Preening plants puking pollen seemingly without remorse for allergic humans. Too much daylight makes me feel guilty for not working or hiking more. A freezing silent 15-minute 6 a.m. walk with the dog is missed magic.
I’ve started to notice the contrast. Summer is an expletive screaming Samuel Jackson; winter is Morgan Freeman reading you a bedtime story about penguins. Summer guilts you into yardwork until the sun sets; winter says “We’re going to be OK, stay here with me and binge watch all six seasons of “Glee” … again.” Summer is unrelenting; winter ignores your mistakes.
There are snow days but I have never heard of a school shutting down for a heat day. That heat day might come. I hate to bring up the climate change wedge, but on average it really is getting hotter — maybe not everywhere all the time, but on average the whole dang planet is getting hotter. Winter isn’t going away, but it’s going to get weirder. Television weather people are just going to throw up their hands and say, “I dunno, just look out the window.”
Summer is like HDR photography and a speed metal band in your living room. Both assault the senses, while winter is black and white naturally lit, and the snow dampens the sounds like an acoustic band 300 yards away using speakers turned down to “1.” Eskimos can live in a house made of ice, but who could survive in a house made of fire?
As is often said, you can put on more clothes while there are laws against taking off too many clothes. A blanket of snow just sounds better than a heat wave. Fireplaces, woodstoves, fake wood stoves and even electric space heaters can give you instant relief in the winter. There really is no such thing a space cooler.
The pandemic and winter have both taught me to love silence and seclusion. “Really, you just can’t wait to get back to completely packed-with-a-waiting-line restaurants?” I ask rhetorically. At 7 a.m. in the winter I felt like I had the whole neighborhood to myself when I was walking the dog. Now, even at 6 a.m. I’m likely to run into fair weather joggers or new sleepy fellow dog walkers. I guess I will have to keep getting up even earlier.
I love Cache Valley sunsets all times of year, but in the winter it’s convenient to catch them on my way home. By the time the summer solstice rolls around, sunset seems to come only a few hours before breakfast. While sunrises have their own pleasurable awakening voice, they can’t match the foreground of the Wellsville mountains.
I’ve been reckless with my life choices enough times to experience both hypothermia (heat loss) and hyperthermia (heat stroke). Both were scary, but I think I could have drifted away peacefully in a cold death dream. Heat stroke was like the fired egg in that classic anti-drug commercial. “This is your brain on summer.” Both can kill you; I’m just saying that if I’m ever given a choice, it will be the hypo rather than hyper path to eternity.
Despite my recent wokeness to the joys of winter, I do enjoy experiencing all the seasons in Cache Valley. Summer makes you earn winter and vice versa. I’m sure I would get tired of some bland temperate tropical island after 20 to 30 years.
Dennis Hinkamp looks forward to seeing you at the Gardener’s Markets which are one of the compensating pleasures of summer.