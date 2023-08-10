Now that summer has reached its zenith and the panic stage for teachers and custodians has set in — “Hey, I just cleaned those carpets!” — many families are hustling to get in their last few family outings before all of the kids go back to school.
When that happens, parents can breathe a big sigh of relief, at least until the list of activity fees and paperwork requiring signatures hits the kitchen table.
It’s no wonder that many of our state and national parks are filled with folks wanting to experience the great outdoors before our valley morphs into a giant frozen wasteland (or a giant wonderland for those who are addicted to Hallmark Christmas episodes), and nothing signals the end of a spectacular summer quite like going camping and getting mauled by a bear.
Just kidding. Camping can be a completely fun and safe activity if you follow a few simple rules:
1.) Choose a state to camp in whose top predator is a turtle or a hummingbird. Yellowstone National Park and Island Park are NOT in one of those categories. You could always choose Hawaii, but you’d have to deal with naive tourists constantly hitting you up for money to buy a gallon of milk, which is about the same price as your flight over.
2.) Only camp in an improved campsite, like the Main Lodge or the Motel 13, just outside the park.
3.) Research the area where you will be camping to see what type of wildlife frequent the area and plan accordingly. Cottontail loop is a safe bet; Grizzly Falls, not so much.
4.) Keep all food items in park-approved containers — your tent or in the bottom of your sleeping bag are not approved containers — and don’t store food in your vehicle unless you arrive in an up armored Humvee or M1A1 Abrams Tank. Bears love challenging puzzles and will meticulously dismantle your vintage Hippy VW Microbus piece by piece until they find those “special snacks” under the seat.
5.) If any of the soap, shampoo, conditioner, cologne, aftershave, tanning oil, hand lotion, Ax body wash or toothpaste smells even remotely of the sauce your dad uses on his smoked pork ribs, leave them home. Find a good homeopathic product that won’t attract bears, like some of Grandma Retches Bucolic Polecat bath bombs. You can find these in the gift shop right next to the Bison Watching t-shirts and Rodeo clown overalls with the bullseye on backs and seats.
6.) Make sure everyone in your party knows the difference between Black Bear and a Grizzly Bear, as this could come in handy if you come in close contact with one. You could show it the picture in your park guide to let it know it is not known to bother people, and if it doesn’t bother you, you’ll give it some more of those waffles you’ve been feeding it all week. Grizzlies just don’t care, they are OK with eating just about anything if they have a mind to. HINT: This is why it’s always good to have one of those bath bombs in your pocket or fanny pack at all times, even when you’re in the restaurant.
7.) Don’t ever run away from a bear, it’ll think you’re trying to embarrass it in front of its cubs and will go to extra lengths to prove that it’s faster. True story: my friend Ken Clark from Smithfield was chased by a bear while he was biking in Island Park. Talk about setting a new personal best in sprinting! And what a story to tell his kids and grandkids!
8.) Always make sure you know where everybody is going to sleep in camp, so if there is a bear problem you know which individuals will be better suited to withstand and react to incoming mortar fire or RPG rounds. The park rangers discourage both those methods by the way.
9.) Don’t attempt to hide or bury your camp trash or failed recipes; bears have a very keen sense of smell and will locate and dig up whatever you bury, which could be awkward if they dug up and scattered all those Hallmark Christmas CDs around.
10.) Don’t panic and strike out blindly at scratching sounds coming from the walls outside of your tent or RV. The park museum and visitor centers are filled with taxidermied raccoons, squirrels and groundhogs that came into camp searching for those Oreo’s and got a Louisville slugger instead.
11.) Don’t sleep on the ground around the firepit, even if you have your attack Chihuahua with you. Sleeping off the ground suspended between two trees is called “Hammocking” to a bear; it’s a “burrito.”
- 12.) If a bear comes into your camp, remain calm; don’t try to scare it away by yelling, “Hey, you dumb @&!@That’s my beer!” or “Nice bear, want some chewing tobacco?” Once a bear finds food in your camp, rest assured it’ll be back and will likely bring friends.
The reality is that encountering a bear while camping or hiking is pretty low and officials say that “The chances of being attacked by a bear are lower than your chances of being struck by lightning.”
Great, the way my luck goes, I’ll get struck by lightning AND eaten by a bear. Bears love well-done roast turkey, even if it does taste like bath bombs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.