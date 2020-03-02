Welcome, March! With spring just around the corner, much of the nation changes to daylight saving time next Sunday. Will Utah clocks continue to change twice each year? It’s been a discussion in the Utah Legislature, so only time will tell.
As I mentioned in my last column, I still haven’t decided whom I will vote for. I’ve learned more about Bloomberg, will not be voting for him, and have decided not to comment any longer on national political news and candidates. I will cast my ballot, and I hope you do also.
St. Patrick’s Day is two weeks from today, so get your shamrocks out and be sure to wear green or get pinched. Do kids today even know about that? My friends sure did when I was in elementary school. As did my students when I taught 6th grade back at Webster School in Magna and at Scottsdale Intermediate in Arizona.
Speaking of Magna, we made a trip down there last week to attend a funeral for Billie Hansen. As you may recall, I wrote in one of my previous columns about her husband, Paul, and the replicas he made of the “golden plates” from which the Book of Mormon was translated. This newspaper had a story and photos of Paul and his plate replicas several years ago. Paul and Billie lived in San Clemente since his retirement but have tripped back to Utah to visit some family. Many of my Magna friends know the Hansens and some were at the funeral, too.
A few of us got together for a luncheon afterward at one of their homes in a newer section on the far east side of Magna. Wow, what a change from the farmlands and the Duck Club Lake where I learned to water ski behind my dad’s fishing boat. It was a fun day with long-time friends Sylvia and Hal, Verlene, Sherry and Geraldine, and it was good to be back in dear old Magna, my hometown.
It reminds me of a poem I know. I can’t remember the full poem, but it includes, “For friends at first are friends at last.”
We have many friends in Logan and great neighbors in each of the neighborhoods where we have lived. I won’t attempt to name them all, but they have enriched our lives and continue to do so. We seem to be attending more funerals for friends or their spouses all the time. Two last week. One was for Rebecca Funk. Her husband, Dennis, and I served together in county government.
Some folks don’t want nor care to attend a funeral, but it might be better if called a “celebration of the life of a person.” More and more have a closed casket, and that’s our directive for our children. Otherwise, those paying their respects to the family will often say, “He or she looks so nice.” When the life goes out of a body, the earthy remains are no longer active. I prefer to remember them with life, vigor, smiles, and movement.
As you know if you’ve read my columns these past years, I’m a church-going man. I believe the spirit of an individual does not “die” but rather goes on through eternity. I certainly do not believe that only “Mormons” (members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) will attain eternal life. Some of the finest people I know and associate with belong to other religions. Some attend no church at all but are great, kind, and caring neighbors and friends.
Emails are a great way to keep in touch with friends. I send out an email most weekdays which I have entitled “J’s Food 4 Thought.” It has some quotes in it, a “ponderable” (which is a short story or something I’ve read in the newspaper or a book), a few smilers (comics), some computer puzzles, and ends with a short video clip that “Mel” has sent to me. It goes to family and friends, near and far, and others who have asked to keep in touch.
One person is a former sixth-grade student I taught at Webster Elementary School. Some live in the Pacific Islands, where Jane and I served a mission together, and one lives in New Zealand, where I served my own three-year mission 60 years ago. Most will email back now and then, and occasionally someone on my list will let me know that their mother or father has passed away.
When I spoke at my own father’s funeral, I shared a short story. I’m sorry I do not know the author. (Dad loved boats, by the way.) Here is the story:
“I am standing upon the seashore. A ship at my side spreads her white sails to the morning breeze and starts for the blue lagoon. She is the object of beauty and strength, and I watch her until at length she is only a ribbon of white cloud just where the sea and sky come to mingle with each other. Then someone at my side says, ‘There, she is gone.’ Gone, gone where? Gone from my sight, that is all. She is just as large in mast and hull as when she left my side and just as able to bear her load of living freight to the place of destination. Her diminished size is in me, not her, and just at the moment when someone at my side says, ‘There … she is gone … there are other voices glad to take up the shout, ‘There. She comes.’”
I agree with William Penn who wrote, “The truest end of life is to know the life that never ends.” Luther Burbank once wrote, “Like the year at the end of summer, I pause now toward the end of my allotted time, to glance backward and to gather my harvest of experience and growth and friendship and … memory … and what has been my harvest? The harvested work accomplished and aims achieved … harvested experiences of lessons which have molded and impressed my life, and the harvest of dear friendships, happy memories, And my harvest is rich and heavy and abundant.” I feel the same way. Have a nice day and try to make it a nice day for others if possible.
Jay Monson is a former educator, and also served on the Utah State Board of Education, Cache County Council, and Logan City Council. He may be reached at monson.jay@gmail.com