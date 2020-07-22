Are we there yet?
As summer has reached its zenith and we’re starting the slide into what is typically known as back-to-school madness, I must confess I'm really stymied on how to go about getting ready for a new school year. The world around us is still reeling from the effects of COVID-19 and the country is embroiled in heated controversy over “should we or shouldn't we” wear masks in public, open or close businesses, send our kids back to school or continue homeschooling or what all that even looks like in differing communities in our own state.
School districts all over the country are scrambling to have plans in place for the traditional opening of school, but depending on which state or county you live in, the first day of school will have some major changes, guaranteed.
Most teachers have a pretty good idea about how they want things set up in their classrooms and have a pre-fabricated list (on paper or in their heads) of what needs to happen before school starts. This fall will mirror in some aspects what happened to us in March when we were gearing up for end-of-year testing, graduations, assemblies, culminating sporting events and activities, only to get direction that within two days schools would close their doors indefinitely and education the way we’d been used to it was no more.
Many teachers (myself included) felt confident that with the arrival of summer break, normalcy would return and we could go about the daily business of getting ready for classes to begin in the fall, but once again it seems we’ll be sailing into uncharted seas. One of the problems with all of this is we’re dealing with something that is changing almost daily, and it is difficult to predict when it will end or at least start declining. The current debate is over the wearing of masks while in public, which of course would include public schools. For the most part, teachers are pretty much practical realists; they take information that is given them and automatically plug it into real world situations using their own classrooms as test platforms.
When it was announced that students and staff would be required to wear masks, I automatically thought to myself, “Now this is going to be fun,” and my mind began conjuring up pictures of kids wearing their masks on the back or top of their heads, leaving them on the playground or shooting them up in the air and getting them stuck in the trees, sneezing in them and then exclaiming, “Mr. Hawkes, my mask smells like burnt hair,” barfing in them, dropping them in the toilet or cleaning their desk top with them. My hearing isn't what it used to be, so trying to interpret muffled discourses puffing through their masks would be difficult, and not being able to see their faces is going to wreak havoc with the “getting to know you” part of the school year.
I’ve about decided that I’ll put all the kids names on stickers and put them across their masks so I can tell who’s who, until of course they start trading masks around during recess, not that that would ever happen (insert eye roll). And if everyone gets to choose and bring their own mask, then there’ll probably be some added friction between those wearing USU masks and those wearing masks depicting that other school to the south of us in Provo. I can see herds forming on the playground (Serengeti) with groups wearing “My little Pony,” “Frozen” and “Dora the Explorer” masks and being scrutinized by the crowd wearing masks from “Call of Duty” and “Fortnite.”
Of course the benefits of having the kids wear masks would help protect everything in the room from being crop dusted when they cough or sneeze and would definitely save everyone from having to pull their shirts up over their noses when “someone” floated an air biscuit. This will also be the only time in school history that everyone will be required to wear a mask on Halloween — huzzah! yelled the Ninja Turtles.
The other issues that keeps rolling around in my teacher brain are “social distancing” and “personal hygiene.” To officially social distance my class, I’ll need a room the size of the gym, without those distracting basketball hoops of course. Ideally the kids should also be washing their hands at least three times a day for a good 10-15 seconds or so, which means unless there is a specific time (lots of it) designated for them to go back to the sink and wash their hands, they’ll revert to their old habits of quick rinse, wipe hands on pants or better yet, the “Call of Duty” improvised towel wrapped around their head. Or . . . we could just skip math. Ha!
Amidst all the earthquakes, protests, riots, statue destruction (I put my Colonel Saunders bobble head doll on my desk into the witness protection program) and the whole state catching on fire, we as teachers will do as we’ve always done and will adapt to the situation whatever it may be. As different as the first day of school may look, I'm excited to at least be there where I’ll unveil my new line of Green Hornet and Lone Ranger masks. Hi ho Silver, away!
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org