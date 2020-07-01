Saturday is Independence Day. It is the day we usually celebrate our beloved country with picnics, parades and patriotic speeches. We fly our flag during the day and light up the night with fireworks. But this year a silent enemy called COVID-19 invades the bodies of people we know, fills us with fear and keeps us from our usual celebrations.
COVID-19 cannot prevent us from flying Old Grory and demonstrating our love for country. Properly posted flags flying on Independence Day is an uplifting sight. They testify our nation and its people are healthy. Most are at peace with themselves and their country. But some people fly Nazi, Confederate States or other toxic, defeated-country flags above or level with our national flag. Such folks can be more harmful than the viruses we know so little about.
Less harmful but insulting to our flag and our nation are the clothing, lawn chairs, beach towels, bathing suits and throw-away picnic items painted with red, white and blue stars and stripes. And there are some people who leave our country's flag out at night without proper lighting. I'd like to think they don't know any better. Forgetting to bring our country's flag in before dark is embarassing but forgivable. But putting out the flag of the United States and leaving it until it fades or falls apart is an insult to our nation and its people.
It's understandable and forgivable that proper handling of our country's flag this year is less than perfect as we avoid the dreaded coronavirus and try to survive its pandemic. Scientists from all over the world are scrambling to find a treatment for those with the disease and a vaccine for prevention of the infection of others.
So far, those goals have not been met. We remain living with an enemy we cannot control. The most promising way available to slow down the disease appears to be getting people to wear a simple mask. A major problem has been that masks are pretty good at keeping a person with the disease from infecting others, but not very effective at protecting the wearer from getting COVID-19.
Unfortunately some people, including the POTUS, selfishly choose not to wear mouth coverings. Without the majority of people using masks, we may not be able to slow the disease long enough for scientists to develop a vaccine that protects most people from the dreaded disease.
We may not be able to make a suitable vaccine in the lifetime of old folks like our president or me. But given time, scientists will make coronavirus and polio footnotes in the history of human beings. Please don't be selfish. Wear the dreaded mask even though it's uncomfortable, ugly and not very effective. If it prevents one child from dying there will be a chance for the human race to continue.
Most of us complain because coronovaris is messing up our fun. Independence Day celebrations in our town are changing. For the past two decades the Cache Valley Cruising Association held an antique car show at the fairgrounds. On the day before Independence Day, the old cars paraded up Center Street to Main and cruised up and down Main Street.
Families spread blankets on the park strip along Center Street where young and old alike cheered as vintage cars passed by. Old friends found one another. Mother's tackled toddlers heading for the street. Politicians running for public office walked up and down the sidewalk visiting with people who might vote for them. Residents along the street gave parties.
Most years several dozen people brought folding chairs and watched the old car parade from our front lawn. When the old cars passed, those people and their folding chairs migrated to our back yard, where covered dishes filled with delicious foods arrived. As the night wore on, people from other impromptu parties along Center Street drifted from one back yard to the other. If someone misbehaved, one of his friends took him by the arm and both left quietly.
The next day most folks from our valley participated in formal patriotic celebrations that occur in most towns and villages across America. When the sun set, big, colorful fireworks displays lighted the skies.
A few weeks later, on July 24, the Days of 47 parade came down Center Street and celebrations were held at the fairgrounds. Again hundreds of happy people of all ages filled the park strips. For most of the month of July, petty politics gave way to realization that the strength of our country is in a people made up of many different colors, sizes and beliefs.
Now I wonder if our community will ever be that way again. The Cruise-In route was moved off Center Street. The Days of 47 parade and celebration were canceled earlier last May. Those of us who live on Center Street are limited by space distancing and face masks. This independence day, parties of people will not mingle with one another along Center Street.
But don't sell Center Street short. Human sized bunny rabbits, witches and people playing harps, drums and mystical musical instruments have been sighted in those old houses. Creativity will live on this special street when people my age are dust and COVID-19 is a footnote.