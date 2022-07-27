At 5:56 p.m. Tuesday, my son Hyrum and I sat anxiously in the shade of a canopy beside the North Logan City bike park east of Elk Ridge. The 93 degree heat wasn’t the only thing making Hyrum sweat. He had prepared to do a leadership service project for his Eagle rank through Scouts BSA. But to be a leader, he had to have someone to lead. And to that point, we were the only two people at the project.
What Hyrum needed that I couldn’t give him was for people to want to be there — people to show up and do a good turn.
My family started Scouting long before Hyrum was born. My husband, Howard, is and Eagle Scout. His dad, Tim, was his scoutmaster. We still hear his name lauded in Cache Valley Scouting circles. My dad was a scoutmaster, too.
Just after Howard and I got married, we were asked to lead the Wolf Scouts in our River Heights ward for the Church of Jesus Christ of Later-day Saints. Our bishop at the time told us our job was very simple. We needed to make sure the boys felt loved and welcome. If we got Scouting ranks along the way, that was just a bonus.
Inexperienced as we were, I can’t remember if we even got through the boys Wolf Badge requirements. But we had fun and we did love those boys (an appropriate amount).
Every place we moved after we left Logan we were called on to lead Scouts again. I was called as a den leader, a committee chair, and finally a district commissioner. Howard was scoutmaster over and over again.
We were blessed with a daughter and four little boys, so the Scouting continued and was sponsored by our church. In 2019, the church and the Scouts parted ways. That might have been the end for us, but the pandemic hit. My boys desperately needed something good to do with their time, so we found another Scout pack and troop, Pack 769 and Troop 123 in Smithfield.
They allowed parents to work with boys on requirements at home, did Zoom meetings, and slowly started doing outdoor and 6-feet distanced indoor meetings when it was appropriate. For us, Scouts BSA was heaven sent, a way for my boys to interact with other kids, even if it was just over Zoom, doing something besides school work.
My son Hunter, who looked over this as I wrote, said, “Scouting is a blast. You get to meet new, awesome, friendly people. You do tons of things, and everybody wants you to be there, and needs you, and loves you. It’s hard sometimes, but in the end, it’s worth it.”
For him especially, it was a saving grace.
Only after the pandemic-caused curtain lifted did I realize what a small percentage of people felt the same about Scouts as me and my sons. Units dissolved that would never be picked up again. Many Scouts left the program and will never return. Some were even excited to leave Scouting behind.
For us, it’s been a little sad in that fewer local people involved in Scouting means fewer opportunities for Scout camps, fewer chances to mingle with other troops, and fewer merit badge counselors. It’s harder for my boys (and girls in other troops) to find people who want to help them.
But the sweet blessing has been that people now recognize Scouting as being a choice. Those who come are fully committed and participate with relish.
They come because they want to.
My boys and I are in that pack (and troop). We believe in the good principles being taught. We want to do the Scouting program and trust that as our girls and boys work through the methods of Scouting, they will grow into better people.
Building good men and women is the end goal of the Scouts BSA program. That’s my goal for my kids, too.
The people who are still Scouting in Cache Valley whom I have met are the cream of the crop — dedicated Scouts and Scouters who want to be there. They want to show up to meetings. They want to camp and be in the outdoors. They volunteer their time because it’s important to them.
Hyrum’s trail to Eagle Scout has been a very happy one. Since the number of youth doing Eagle Scout projects has gone from hundreds of Cache Valley kids to only a few dozen each year, everyone Hyrum talked to was very happy to lend a hand. They were excited to be part of an Eagle project!
In the end, his project with North Logan city was completely covered by the city and other local businesses that donated the supplies needed.
And at 6 p.m. sharp on Tuesday, the last thing Hyrum needed appeared. Faithful assistant Scoutmaster Joe Banks rolled into the parking lot. Soon after, the other Scouts, lots of Anderson/Roberts/Dye family members, and ward members came, too.
No one made them come (well, maybe three kids parents made them. But they did OK after they had a slice of pizza). Thankfully, Hyrum had someone to lead.
That leadership experience has already helped him to grow immensely. It makes me even more grateful for the people that wanted to show up and do a good turn.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com.