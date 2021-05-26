The buses pulled up Monday morning and began unloading their daily vocal, wiggly, excited cargo in front of the school, and as they began filing into my room, I thought to myself, “Who are these people?”
For an entire school year I’ve only seen their eyeballs, ears and foreheads above their masks. All day was spent discovering and marveling at the variety and intensity of smiles, smirks, frowns, snickers, giggles and guffaws. Finally, it was nice to know via facial expressions that my fifth-grade students were actually getting my jokes. Huzzah!
As I walked down the halls and in and out of classrooms, the office and cafeteria, it was so nice to see and greet people coming towards me with a smile instead of giving my eyebrows a workout trying to communicate my current mood. When school let out at the end of the day, I sat and thought about how things had been different simply because we went maskless and wondered about all the other things the kids and adults have missed out on this past year. There may be a few souls living in the far reaches of our planet who didn’t feel the impact of the pandemic and were able to practice some sense of normalcy, but for the rest of us, we’ve changed.
I believe it will be years down the road before we see the full effects of what's happened to us this past year. Academically speaking, it will be very interesting to see where student learning, progression and retention ends up. I mean, what does missing almost an entire year of regular class instruction do to kids? Will they be able to adequately recover, and how long will it take to get caught up? A year? Two years?
Speaking of missing a year of school, when my parents moved our family to France in 1962, we lived in town because there was no military base housing available when we arrived. My dad had flown over by himself earlier to procure a residence for us and make arrangements for Mom and all four of us boys to arrive at a later date. For my mom, traveling by herself with the four kids under the age of 8 was like a re-enactment of D-Day.
When it came time for school to start, my older brother was enrolled in a regular American, English-speaking grade school taught on base, but there were no preschool or kindergarten classes available through the military, so Mom and Dad either had to keep me and my younger brother Kevin at home to be taught or find a local private school in town that would enroll us. Mom found a kindergarten class being taught by some local Catholic sisters close to our home (walking distance) and decided to enroll us in the class, thinking it would be a good opportunity to learn a new language and be immersed in French culture. This seemed like a good idea at the time but ended up a fiasco. I can really relate now to those kids who start in our schools speaking little or no English and struggle to survive academically and socially.
The “school” we attended was actually a large chateau/home that had been converted into a school, complete with a fountain and spacious garden surrounded by hedges in the backyard. There are some international signs that kids and adults pick up real fast when trying to navigate an alien world filled with new stuff, like: 1) When’s it time to eat? 2) I have to pee, 3) Toys! It must be playtime, and 4) Me Chad, you?
Kevin and I did pretty well until basic, simple directions changed to finite instruction. At that point, we had no idea what was being asked, so we just shrugged and pretty much kept doing what we wanted to. This was usually met with repercussions from the sisters at “Our Lady of Perpetual Discipline,” which led to me taking Kevin by the hand and escaping through the hedges in the yard and running home.
Mom chalked up these first few “escapes” to being new and adjusting, so she’d put us in our little wagon and pull us back to the school to finish the day. She eventually discovered that we were getting direct instruction in school by being led around by our ears, which ended our few weeks of kindergarten and began our time at home learning from our mother and father — time that I’ll never regret. So I didn’t learn to speak French (Kevin later studied it and now speaks it fluently), and my cultural awareness ended with French fries, French toast, French dip sandwiches and French silk pies.
When I tell my class I never went to kindergarten, they all gasp with a collective “You didn’t?” I mean everybody goes to kindergarten right? Like the kids all over the world who missed kindergarten and other classes last year, I’d like to think that I adjusted well and didn’t turn out too bad. Of course, I’ve also been attending 5th grade coming up on 27 years now and haven’t quite been able to graduate from that yet, so I guess I’ll just have to be content knowing that, no, I’m probably not smarter than a 5th grader and hope the year I missed out on kindergarten won’t count.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.