Mayday has come and gone. Utah Gov. Herbert has changed the danger rules for the COVID-19 threat from red to orange. I doubt he meant that Utahns can now go back to wearing University of Utah red sweaters but that those ugly orange things the University of Texas people wear are still banned. The way many folks acted after the governor spoke, I think that's what they would prefer to hear.
As I understood Mr. Herbert, those of us who are not high-risk red can gather in groups of 20 or less. Also, sit-down restaurants, gyms and hotels can open their doors as long as they maintain cleanliness, their employees wear masks and the businesses maintain a 6-foot distance between patrons.
That sounds straight forward and reasonable. It should control mobs of people trying to get bargains and make shopping more pleasant. There is little danger to us old folks from young couples strolling hand in hand down Center Street. Human reproduction to replace coronavirus deaths is driven by hormones and not controllable by business rules.
Sunday morning a light bulb burned out in our kitchen. It was a fancy last-forever thing that cost about as much as a steak dinner and used only 23 watts. It was one of a set of four. It was about 10 o'clock on Sunday morning. Almost no one would be in the hardware store at that time, so I thought I could drive up there and exchange the bulb in a few minutes.
I was wrong. The roads were filled and it took a while to find a parking place. The crowd inside acted like it was Christmas eve and they had just started gift shopping. I was one of the few people other than employees who wore a mask. Folks kept asking me where to find things. I fought my way to the bulb section and selected a replacement for the one that had burned out.
I joined a long line to the exchange booth. A masked man, I think he (or she) was an employee, tried to keep a six foot space between those of us in the line. Eventually only one person was ahead of me. Two young, desperate-looking women barged in ahead of me. “Excuse us, we left the children in the car. We need to get back before they tear it up,” they said.
About a quarter hour later I finally reached the clerk. She informed me that the store could not exchange the light bulb. I needed to buy a new bulb and mail the receipt and the failed bulb to the maker. They would send me a voucher I could use to buy other stuff in the store.
I paid cash for the new bulb and headed to my car wondering if God wasn't punishing me for shopping on Sunday. I looked at the crowd and thought maybe He was so busy with other shoppers He might let me go.
As I neared my car I saw a huge, extended cab Ford pick-up truck blocking the space behind Penelope, our little 17 year-old PT Cruiser. Penelope used only half her parking space; the pickup filled the space behind her. Even if God let me off for shopping on Sunday there was no way He was going to excuse my language or thoughts.
Fortunately, PT Cruisers are small and people shopping at the hardware store were sloppy parkers. After backing and pulling up several times, I was able to slip Penelope between the front of that monster pickup and a Honda facing it. From there I guided Penelope between cars to open space and freedom. I wish getting out of this coronavirus mess was that easy.
Several new coronavirus models are now forecasting that 130,000 Americans will die of COVID-19 this month. That's nearly double previous predictions. Even a Trump administration model projects about 3,000 daily deaths in the U.S. by June 1. These predicted sharp increases are tied to relaxed social distancing and increased mobility. Numerous projections indicate that life like it used to be just ain't gonna happen again.
It's also fairly certain that what I can do won't make much difference.
Saturday, just two days from now, is my 91st birthday. I remember how the danger of polio controlled my life and how quickly I forgot the disease once a vaccine took that fear away. Sometime in the next few years scientists will have developed a vaccine for COVED-19 and that disease will no longer be a threat to us. But our country will never be the same.
I'm not likely to hang around long enough to see what kind of life the remaining humans will live or what they will value. I'm fairly certain it will not be the trickle-down economics valued by some of our wealthiest people today or the “defend my rights with my gun until it's taken from my cold stiff hands” approach popular amongst a few people today.
But are humans smart enough for the task of rebuilding their new world? The next few decades will be a test of what kind of animals Homo sapiens are. I hope my children and grandchildren are wise enough to help rebuild a human population that is part of the world rather than try to conquer it.