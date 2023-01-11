Kate Anderson new (copy)

On Jan. 7, The Herald Journal’s front-page story “Loss and Liability” by Brock Merchant did an excellent job of reporting multiple sides of a sewage flood in Smithfield, which happened Sept. 16, 2022. Because I’m interested in city politics and spend a good deal of time in Smithfield, I wondered about the situation. If the city of Smithfield isn’t liable, who is?

It would be easy to cast the city as the bad guy in this horror story, but Smithfield has some excellent employees and city leaders who have expressed a wish to help citizens more. I would hate to leave the fault of this incident on their doorstep, even though citizens are obviously frustrated with their perception of how the city is handling this big mess.

