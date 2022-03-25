It must be spring. The signs are undeniable and irrevocable. The city is tearing down everything it deems ugly on Main Street, and new food places are sprouting like tulips coming through the snow. People are starting to line up for the new In-N-Out Burger, so it is probably only two months from opening.
It’s crazy out there.
People are tweeting away about the high price of gas while they idle in line for their coffee, mixed soda syrup cocktails and chicken atrocities. People could park and walk into places, but they have probably forgotten where the doors are. Plus, the staff are no longer used to facing in that direction or talking without a microphone assist.
It has been a peculiar winter. Just a scant 30 miles away, as of March 20, Bear Lake was still completely frozen over. Not that I’m going to drive across it, but you probably could. After a record hot summer and equally record-setting tourism, the lake decided to hibernated and close to all but ice fishers.
As we debate the sling forward of daylight savings time, Arizonans ask, “What are you talking about?” It comes down to if you are a morning or evening person, but after about a year of non-clock changing, you won’t remember which you prefer. If you want to quickly observe how silly the time changes are, drive through that small strip from St. George to Las Vegas that passes through a wafter thin slice of Arizona. If you watch your cell phone closely you can see time change three times in 15 miles with no apparent change to your happiness.
This spring and near-spring I’ve enjoyed the honking of the snow geese, swans and cranes migrating along with the Canada geese that have long exceeded their tourist visas. Soon the pelicans will also return. As final proof of spring, the seagulls will swarm the landfill as the garbage thaws into an irresistible odoriferous buffet for our state birds.
The migratory food trucks will soon emerge, turn lanes converge and Main Street will be clogged from Providence to Smithfield waiting for some magical plunger to remove the wasted time. Joggers are jogging, walkers are walking and bikers are getting yelled at because angry drivers now must share the road. Pruners are pruning and everyone is piling up dead wood on the curb.
The dog and deer poop appear from their snowy cover in our yards. We switch from untangling Christmas lights to untangling garden hoses. We vow to maybe just leave them out all year to avoid the cursing and frustration. Vacation cabins and RVs emerge with broken pipes. Plumbers rejoice. This is spring.
I do like seasons, but as I have written before, winter whispers, spring is louder, summer shouts and fall moderates. The longer daylight is mostly appreciated but it also reminds me I should be out doing something in the way of exercise or home and garden upkeep.
Whatever the calendar says, I’m reminded to not jinx spring by doing something foolish such as putting away the snow shovels or planting tomatoes
Dennis Hinkamp did not spring, but rather shuffled reluctantly forward.