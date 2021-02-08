Local faith columnist Sally Wright wrote on her conundrum at deciding whether to take the kids to school during one of the heavy snowstorms last week.
I had a similar question about taking the kids to school, but for a different reason. She worried about being able to get up her driveway. I was thinking about pounding freshies.
Morally speaking, on a big-snow day, keeping the kids out of school on a powder day is the right thing to do.
To my kids’ teachers and principal and my husband’s boss, I offer my apologies. We mean you no harm. Despite the eye rolls I received from the school office staff, I have no regrets.
Thursday, the lift lines at Beaver Mountain ski area were short, we got great parking, and the powder was just deep enough to make the landings soft. The snow was as good as I have seen in my 20+ years of snowboarding at larger resorts. (On a side note, my Idaho high school often canceled school on Grand Targhee’s opening day; mostly because I grew up in a place with high moral standards).
When I called Cherry Peak’s resort operations director Dustin Hansen Friday, he couldn’t talk. He was in a Snow Cat fighting a blizzard. That storm dumped an impressive 13 inches at the Peak. It gave Beaver another 17 inches.
Saturday, we enjoyed that deep, light powder that Utah is famous for — “the greatest snow on earth.”
Hansen said Cherry Peak had record-breaking attendance that day. The parking lot at Beaver was packed.
It was a great day, but it did give me pause about the unique obstacles our local ski areas have had to deal with as businesses in a double-whammy: a drought year during a pandemic.
The 2019-2020 ski season came to an abrupt end nearly a month early, and hit both resorts hard. Regulations and uncertainty about coronavirus cost revenue in the resort’s summer activities as well. Cherry Peak’s outstanding concert series normally brings in millions, but Hansen said it had to be cancelled in the midst of the pandemic.
To reopen for winter 2020-2021, both resorts had to overcome gigantic obstacles.
In the fall, both businesses had to figure out how to navigate health and safety concerns for staff and patrons. Travis Seeholzer of Beaver Mountain mentioned costs like sanitizer, sprayers, and cleaning supplies being gathered all fall to make sure the ski area had enough to last the season. Other costs included new signage, barriers, and new equipment to reduce contact between resort workers and patrons.
“We bought tons of new face coverings for our employees, too,” Seeholzer said. “So on the equipment side of things there was definitely an investment to reopen. We hired an additional half dozen employees that are here daily for guest services and to answer questions, which are COVID specific changes.”
Indoor dining had to be reduced to less than 50% normal capacity, too. That meant limiting the number of people who could enter the lodges and the amount of time they could linger. Cherry Peak opened its upper room to accommodate more guests. Beaver asked patrons to use their vehicles and tailgate if possible. “People have embraced the tailgate thing,” Seeholzer said, “which has worked quite well, and people have understood and have been good about staying away from indoor spaces.”
Hansen said Cherry Peak has made organizational changes, such as digitizing waivers and hiring more staff. “We have just made sure we had an organized process with multiple parking lot attendees,” Hansen said. “We have to be more organized so we can fit more cars. It’s part of the schedule and the staff we haven’t had to fill in the past. With the excessive amount of crowds, it’s been a necessity. It has a been a challenge to make sure we are accommodating everyone and staying within guidelines.”
If you haven’t ventured to the resorts this season, there are a few things to keep in mind.
First, mask-wearing is an absolute must. Both managers mentioned the constant need to employees to remind patrons to mask.
“I feel like a mall cop reminding people about masks,” Hansen said. “But it’s almost disrespectful that people would need to be reminded so that we can remain open. Our employees are complying with direction to keep the patrons safe. We hope skiers want to keep our employees safe as well. If one of our employees gets sick or needs to quarantine, that sends ripple effects across the whole mountain. So we thank people for wearing masks and being respectful of others.”
Second, be prepared to dine outdoors. Even if you plan on enjoying the excellent eats offered at both resorts, which have both expanded, you might need to use the outdoor dining options due to lodge capacity.
Third, consider coming on weekdays. Weekends are always busiest at both resorts, so taking a powder day to enjoy the slopes mid-week is a great idea. “We understand everybody can’t do that,” Seeholzer said, “but it’s night and day if you come on a Thursday compared to a Saturday. You ski right on to the lift.”
Hansen also recommends safe carpooling or using the drop-off loop to allow more people to park.
“If you live in North Logan or Smithfield, it’s only 15 minutes to pick up and drop of family or friends. That drop off has been very convenient for many families. We also pride ourselves on being the most economic place to learn to ski.”
I’m not saying to call in sick when you’re not. I’m just saying if you’re weighing good, better, and best choices, going skiing is best. If you’re lucky enough to have travel days to burn, consider visiting a local resort. Next time a storm dumps 6 inches of the greatest snow on earth on our resorts, you know where I’ll be. Because, morally speaking, supporting local business really is the right thing to do.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com.