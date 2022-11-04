Dennis Hinkamp 2020

It is among the universal truths that everyone believes their state has the worst drivers, the friendliest dogs and mostly well-behaved children. We also want to believe that angry, aggressive people live in those petulant eastern states with the epicenter of depravity being somewhere near Newark, New Jersey.

When it comes to angry drivers and road rage, Utah can now sheepishly wave it’ big #1 giant foam finger. I triple checked this. It’s not a fever rant from an angry ex-Mormon blogger, it’s from that dead-centrist Forbes Magazine. How did that happen? We’re such nice people here. Well, bad news on that front too.

